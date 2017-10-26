We’ve all been there. Halloween is right around the corner and the time for ordering from Amazon Prime has run out! Don’t fear, Us Weekly has you covered with not one, not two, but eight last-minute Halloween costumes that won’t break the bank. Watch the video to see how they’re done!

The Old Taylor Swift

What You’ll Need: White Tee Shirt, Fabric Markers, Black-Rimmed Glasses

‘Old Taylor Swift’ made an appearance in the highly anticipated “Look What You Made Me Do” music video which debuted earlier this year. Her T-shirt donned an updated list of her squad members, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds, among others. This costume will take you less than 10 minutes to put together, and likely less than a few bucks!

Pregnant Kylie Jenner

What You’ll Need: A Short Dress, High Heels, Baby Bump (We Used a Pillow), Red Wax Lips

What better way to keep up with the Kardashian and Jenner clan than to celebrate their future babes! This costume can be put together thirty minutes before you head out the door, just don’t forget to take a selfie with your baby bump!

Jon Snow

What You’ll Need: Black Furry Rug, Black Cape, Black Wig, Toy Sword, Stuffed Animal Wolf

You know nothing about this costume, Jon Snow! Game of Thrones fans rejoice. You can now transform into your favorite character in no time at all! Pick up an inexpensive black bathroom rug, wrap it around your shoulders, borrow your younger brother’s toy sword and you’ve got a winning costume.

Daenerys Targaryen

What You’ll Need: Blonde Wig, Gold Necklace, Stuffed Animal Dragon

Become the mother of all dragons with this easy getup. You can recreate your favorite GOT leading lady in 10 minutes or less. Who doesn’t want to be a queen?!

The Bachelor

What You’ll Need: Suit, Roses, Framed Photo of Your Favorite Bachelorette, Ring Box

“Will You Accept This Rose?” Single men: here’s a costume you can pull off ten minutes before your party. Don’t forget a dozen roses to hand out to all the eligible bachelorettes you’ll meet throughout the night.

Wonder Woman

What You’ll Need: Blue Tutu, Blue Leggings, Red Corset, Gold Crown

This smash hit starring goddess Gal Gadot is going to be a Halloween favorite this year. Put on a blue tutu and a gold crown and you’ll be saving the world in no time.

Unicorn Frappuccino

What You’ll Need: A Pink Onesie, Unicorn Headband (DIY or Buy), Starbucks Logo, Frappuccino Cup

Rainbows and coffee – we’re in! Celebrate the hottest drink from the summer of 2017 with this last-minute costume. Don’t have a onesie? Just wear your favorite shades of pink and purple pastels.

Handmaid’s Tale

What You’ll Need: A Red Cloak, White Bonnet

Transform into one of the leading ladies from this year’s Emmy-winning Primetime drama series. Don’t forget your key catch phrases: “Under his eye!” and “Blessed be the fruit!” And don’t make eye contact with anyone!

