Bridgerton’s Florence Hunt opened up about a “mental” dress she wore while filming the latest season.

“I wore this beautiful blue dress, and I believe it was a cut off from Princess Diana‘s dress that she wore at some point,” Hunt, 17, told People on Monday, May 13, at the show’s season 3 premiere in New York City.

Hunt, who plays Hyacinth Bridgerton in the show, explained that a frock she wears in the Netflix show was a cut from the same “fabric” that one of the late Princess of Wales’ dresses was made from. “It’s crazy,” she gushed.

The actress also shared that Bridgeton’s costume and wardrobe department “let [her] keep a little piece of the fabric” to take home. “I just thought it was amazing. I felt like I was wearing a piece of history,” she said.

Although Hunt did not specify which fabric was used to create her look, Diana rocked a number of blue frocks throughout her lifetime. (Diana died at age 36 in 1997.)

One of her most memorable azure gowns came in 1992 when Diana attended a banquet in Guildhall, London. She rocked a funky patterned Bruce Oldfield number featuring a ruffled one-shoulder neckline, a drop waist and a flowy skirt.

Diana paired the look with a pearl choker and matching bracelet, a black clutch and silver heels.

She wore another flowy blue frock in 1987 during the Cannes Film Festival. She looked as elegant as ever in a strapless Catherine Walker gown complete with a cinched waist, a pleated skirt and a matching scarf.

Diana again opted for a satin blue ensemble at the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute dinner at the Sydney Entertainment Centre in October 1996. The Versace design featured an asymmetrical neckline, a fitted bodice and a floor-length skirt. She matched the outfit with shoes and a clutch made of the same fabric.

Bridgerton’s season 3 premieres on Thursday, May 16 on Netflix.