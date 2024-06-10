Adele Says Squeezing Into Tight Spanx Is Like ‘Pumping Sausage Meat’

Adele can’t live without her shapewear.

Adele, 36, gushed about her favorite pair of Spanx while recently performing in Las Vegas, sharing that the shapewear brand is discontinuing her favorite full-body style. “Everyone I know has been panic buying whatever is left at the store,” she told the crowd, adding that the Spanx sent her the pairs they had left as well.

Adele went on to explain she has been wearing Spanx since age 16, and trusts the brand with her “life.”

“I know they’re not sexy. I like to feel safe in all my dresses,” she said, pulling up her long black dress and revealing the shapewear.

The singer quipped that ahead of the show, one of the remaining pairs was put in her dressing room, but not in her exact size. “I’m a large and they were definitely a small,” she said. “It was like pumping sausage meat. It was so stressful and I was contemplating maybe I don’t go on stage tonight in Spanx.”

Adele ultimately decided it was “too risky” to not wear the shapewear beneath her dress, but joked she worried her blood stream would be “cut off” because of how tight the undergarments were. “If I pass out half way through the show, don’t worry, that is why,” she said.

Adele has long been candid about her figure. In October 2021, she told British Vogue she had always been body positive. “You don’t need to be overweight to be body positive, you can be any shape or size,” she said. “People have been talking about my body for 12 years. They used to talk about it before I lost weight. But yeah, whatever, I don’t care.”

“I’m still the same person,” she said, sharing that she worked out “two or three times a day” to achieve her body.