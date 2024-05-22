Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If your summer body didn’t reach the level you’d maybe hoped it would, worry not! Spanx is coming to the rescue. Not only do they have summer pieces like shapewear, dresses and swimwear to help you conceal and smooth out the body parts you want, they’re also marking them down right now for up to 40% off in the summer sale!

Whether you’re in need of some shapewear for that summer wedding you have coming up or maybe some new curve-sculpting shorts for casual barbecues in the backyard with friends, this sale has it all. Let’s be honest, Spanx can be on the pricier end — so it’s so much nicer when you can snag their items while they have a big discount. Need some help shopping? We’ve rounded up our top picks from the sale below!

The Perfect A-line 3/4 Sleeve Dress

The perfect boardroom-appropriate dress, this A-line midi has 3/4 sleeves and its length sits right above the knees. Now 40% off!

$168 You Save 70% On Sale: $50 See it!

On-the-Go Shorts, 4″

Helping to smooth out the lower belly area, these shorts have a pull-on design that leaves out the zipper and button.

$88 You Save 70% On Sale: $26 See it!

Suit Yourself Ribbed Mock Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

Wear this ribbed, mock-neck sleeveless bodysuit with shorts and sandals in the summertime, and with layers come fall and winter.

$84 You Save 50% On Sale: $42 See it!

Swim Triangle Top

Designed with everyone in mind, this bikini top has adjustable cups to customize your coverage, as well as an adjustable back strap, which makes it less likely to come undone.

$98 You Save 40% On Sale: $59 See it!

OnCore Sculpting Mid-Thigh Short

Perfect for smoothing out the legs and belly under shorts, skirts and dresses are these mid-thigh shapewear shorts — now 40% off.

$64 You Save 41% On Sale: $38 See it!

The Perfect Pleated Back Top

Everybody needs a good basic tee no matter what time of year it is, and this Spanx one is a quality find, made with a soft, four-way stretch fabric.

$88 You Save 40% On Sale: $53 See it!

Better Base Sleep Short

One way to get better sleep in hot summer weather is to ensure you have lightweight and breathable pajamas like these sleep shorts.

$58 You Save 40% On Sale: $35 See it!

The Perfect Pant, Split Hem Wide Leg

Though it’s summer, we still sometimes need to wear pants for work. That’s where these curve-smoothing, split-hem pants come in. Now half off!

$148 You Save 50% On Sale: $74 See it!