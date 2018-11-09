Adriana Lima Retires From Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After Nearly Two Decades

Hanging up her angel wings. Adriana Lima announced that she walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for the last time on Thursday, November 8.

“Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly,” the 37-year-old captioned a video montage of her last 18 fashion shows with the brand on Friday. “And all the ❤️ to the best fans in the 🌎! Love, Adriana 💖.”

Lima spoke to Us Weekly before she hit the runway on Thursday, revealing that she hopes her last show makes her kids proud. (Lima shares daughters Valentina, 8, and Sienna, 6, with ex Marko Jarić.)

“They’re going to be there tonight. They’re going to be watching the show,” Lima said. “I want to make my children proud. I want to give the best for them, so I hope that tonight I will pull it out.”

In a video shared by a fan during Thursday’s taping, Lima appears to get emotional as she takes a deep breath and thanks the crowd.

The model, who has rocked the Fantasy Bra three times over the last two decades, also opened up to Us about preparing for this year’s show on Thursday.

“Everyone knows that I love boxing but I changed some things and added functional training to my boxing routine,” she explained. “It’s all about how you feel. Watch a movie that makes you smile. Listening to inspirational music. Get your nails done and dress yourself up.”

Last year, Lima’s friend and fellow VS angel Alessandra Ambrosio announced her retirement from the brand after walking walked in her last show in Shanghai in November 2017.

“Words cannot describe how grateful I am to have been working for this amazing brand that inspires me and women all over the world. In my wildest dreams I would have never imagined doing 17 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows,” the Brazilian model gushed on Instagram at the time. “Thank you Ed, and all my Victoria’s Secret family for making these memories unforgettable. Last night was so emotional to say goodbye to my #angelsisters but we put on the biggest and best show ever. I could not have done this without all the love and support from my fans. It gives me great pride to be part the Victoria’s Secret movement! I will always be cheering for you! Love you forever ❤️.”

