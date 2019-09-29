Stylish

AJ Michalka: What’s in My Bag?

By
AJ Michalka MediaPunch/Shutterstock


AJ Michalka is a fan of, well, fans. “I overheat on planes,” says the star of ABC’s Schooled, so she carries an old-school handheld style. Bonus: Her Duvelleroy fan is “beautiful and elegant,” which helps her stay chic and cool.

The actress, 28, tells Us more about what’s in her handwoven purse.

AJ Michalka schools Us Weekly on the stuff she jams into her Heimat Atlantica. Shana Novak

The Big Picture
“I always keep my Contax camera with me. I just love the look of film.”

Reality Check
“This is grandma-ish of me, but I carry a checkbook. Sometimes I pay people with a check!”

Clean Machine
“I swear by EO’s lavender hand sanitizer. The pull-down trays on airplanes are super dirty, so I use it to wipe everything down before I eat.”

Heaven Sent
“My mom always had framed pictures of angels around our house. So my sister [her Aly & AJ bandmate, Aly Michalka] found this Wildflower iPhone case with angels on it.”

Mutt’s Read
“I’m really into hard-copy books. I’m about to finish Afterglow by Eileen Myles. It’s a memoir about Myles’ dog that passed away. I recently lost my dog, and the book has really helped.”

Lip Service
“I love the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream lip balm. I always trust it. I never dry out.”

What else is inside Michalka’s Heimat Atlantica purse? A Maison Goyard wallet; an iPhone charger; AirPods; Dior So Real sunglasses; a Glossier pick bubblewrap bag; a Diorskin Rosy Glow blush; a Glossier Boy Brow; a Glossier eye liner; a L’Oreal Voluminous mascara; a bar of Dr. Bronner’s lavender soap; L’Oreal Elnett hairspray; a Jo Malone hand lotion; a Prescribed Solutions sunscreen; cash; a screening ticket from the Cinémathèque Française in France; a ticket for Night of the Iguana with Clive Owen; an AAA card; dry cleaning receipts; business cards; Polaroids; a Ralph’s card; a Costco card; a SAG-AFTRA card; a gold card for The Court night club in London; letters; a heart-shaped locket keychain; an RX Bar in berry; Big Red gum; a S’Well bottle; Aleve; Invisibobble scrunchies; a Sylvain Le Hen hair clip and a pen that says “Laney” on it.

Schooled airs on ABC, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

