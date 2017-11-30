You heard it here first: Aja Naomi King has an exciting new role. The How to Get Away With Murder star is joining the L’Oreal Paris family as their newest spokeswoman.

Rising star King is joining some pretty major company! The esteemed roster of L’Oreal spokeswomen includes Julianne Moore, Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning and Camila Cabello among many other incredible women who represent the iconic beauty brand.

King’s newest role is a natural fit! The actress’ love of beauty was sparked at a young age by her mother — specifically watching her put on makeup in the morning as a daily ritual (her mother even had L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour as one of her go-tos!). “Makeup became my armor growing up,” said King in a statement via the brand. She continued, “It provided me with a sense of protection and gave me the power and confidence to face the world in the way I wanted. To now represent L’Oréal Paris is incredibly overwhelming. I am so excited to help others find and believe in the beauty of who they are because everyone deserves to know their own worth.”

Here’s what is to come from King and L’Oreal: her first campaign will be for True Match Lumi Glow, a brand new collection of five products that are designed to create an effortless and luminous glow. What’s in the new line of glow-inducers? Glotion Natural Glow Enhancers, Glow Nude Palette, Shimmerista Powder, Glow Boosting Drops and Bronze it Bronzer. In other words, everything you need to perk up a dull face this winter.

