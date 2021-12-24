Doing it for the ‘gram! On Thursday, December 23, Alex PeneVega took to Instagram to document her lip brushing procedure for her 1.6 million followers.

“I’ve been getting so many questions about ‘lip blushing’ (Tattooing)” the actress, 33, wrote in the caption of the video. “So I figured I’d show a snippet of what it entailed. I was warned it was super painful but honestly it didn’t hurt at all.”

In the clip, a cosmetic tattoo artist is filmed depositing pigment onto the actress’s lips. The Spy Kids star doesn’t even flinch as the masked expert works the tattoo gun over her pout.

“It’s literally a tattoo. But on my lips,” she continued. “As you get older some people lose pigment in their lips. 🙋‍♀️ So I did this. It’s not filler. There isn’t any plumping involved. It’s literally just putting color back onto your lips.”

The before-and-after pics show a rather significant transformation. In the “before” photo, her lips look significantly paler than they do in the “after,” in which it looks like she swiped on a shade of subtly tinted lip balm.

Fascinated fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the treatment. One wrote, This is awesome! Do you have filler too?” to which PeneVega responded, “nope!”

Many people refused to believe the experience didn’t hurt (though, it’s important to note that a topical anesthetic is applied ahead of the appointment). “That looks super painful lol,” one Instagram user wrote. Another said, “I’ll skip this because after reading the comments and looking at how painful it looks, I’ll just pass but kudos to those that do it.”

There’s also a handful of people who commented that they’ve had the lip-tinting procedure done and loved it. “I love my lip blushing. #worthit,” one fellow cosmetic tattoo enthusiast wrote. “I have done that,” said another. “Loved it.”

Intrigued? Just keep in mind that lip blushing doesn’t last forever, which is why it’s considered a type of semi-permanent makeup. But it might be worth it if you relate to PenaVega. After all, she seems to love it!