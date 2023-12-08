According to Alexandra Daddario’s mom, the actress is showing too much skin on the red carpet.

Daddario, 37, took to Instagram on Thursday, December 7, to share what she wore to a recent Roger Vivier dinner — and the hilarious comment her mom, Christina Daddario, made about the look.

“On our way out the door to the @rogervivier dinner, my mom said ‘I think you have too much side boob,’” Alexandra captioned a pic of the two. “I told her ‘no I don’t mom, it’s totally covered.’” In the snap, Christina looked down at The White Lotus star’s chest as her daughter beamed for the camera. Alexandra’s look included a silky black dress that wrapped around her neck and was finished with an open back.

She completed the ensemble with soft glam featuring long lashes, filled-in eyebrows, rosy cheeks and pink lips. Her brunette tresses were parted down the side and styled in loose curls.

Christina, meanwhile, wore a loose black sweater dress and accessorized with gold necklaces.

At the event, Alexandra posed with stars including Zooey Deschanel and Kiernan Shipka. Deschanel, 43, for her part, looked timeless in a lacy minidress finished with a tulle lining. She teamed her getup with sheer black tights and a half-up-half-down hairdo. Shipka, 24, meanwhile, stunned in a frilly frock featuring a black velvet bodice and ruffled hot pink skirt.

Alexandra’s Roger Vivier dinner look wouldn’t be the first time she wore a skin-baring ensemble on the red carpet.

In July, she showed off her sexy style at a Grand Opening of a TAG Heuer shop in New York City. For the occasion, she slayed in a completely sheer dress featuring a wavy sequin design, a strapless neckline and a floor-length skirt.

Alexandra elevated her outfit with a diamond choker, a TAG Heuer watch featuring a silver band, chrome nail polish and sparkly rings. For makeup, the Baywatch actress donned filled-in eyebrows, black liner to make her blue eyes pop, natural eyeshadow, glossy lips and bronzed cheeks. She wore her hair down and in loose waves.

Alexandra also flaunted her figure at the Michael Kors spring/summer 2023 fashion show in New York in September 2022.

For the event, she opted for a glittery pinstripe suit and open-toe silver heels. Alexandra left her jacket unbuttoned and wore a one-shoulder bralette underneath. She completed her outfit with a black shiny belt featuring silver hardware.