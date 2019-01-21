Looking to update your night-out makeup look? You’re in luck! Alison Brie hit the 2019 Producers Guild Awards red carpet on Sunday, January 20, rocking a shimmery eye and brick red lip combo that’s perfect for drinks with the girls.

Her makeup artist, Mai Quynh, shared how she created the gorgeous look using a handful of products. She started by creating a smooth and luminous canvas with La Prairie Skin Caviar Essence-In-Foundation in Pure Ivory and Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer in 140, evening out the Glow star’s skin tone. On her cheeks, Quynh used a touch of Alima pure Luminous Shimmer Blush in Rosa, which added a bit of rosy radiance for a natural-looking flush that enhanced Brie’s already-high cheekbones.

Her sharp brows helped frame the face while the long lashes and shimmery lids made her eyes pop. The white-silver shadow Quynh used for the glimmer was Jill Stuart Iconic Look Eyeshadow in C201. On the Community actress’ lashes, the makeup artist went with Cle de Peau Beaute Perfect Lash Mascara to separate, lengthen and curl. It appears she swiped this on not only the top lashes, but the bottom ones too for a serious eye-opening effect.

The cherry on top of the whole look (so to speak): Brie’s matte brick red lip. So what did she use to get this color? None other than Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Extreme lipstick in 116. This highly-pigmented lippie finishes matte but wears comfortably thanks to a blend of matcha green tea butter, sweet almond oil and vitamin E.

So there you have it! A quick swipe of eye shadow, a dab of lipstick and a touch of mascara and you’re ready to his the town with your best girlfriends.

