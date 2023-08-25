Alix Earle didn’t get a nose job — and she’s backing up the claim with receipts.

“I genuinely think that I got a nose job in my sleep,” Earle, 22, began in a TikTok video shared on Wednesday, August 23, before showing her followers a photo of herself when she was younger to point out how different she looks now. “Look at my nose.”

“Granted, I didn’t know how to use contour at the time, but it’s crazy how much your nose grows into your face,” Earle continued. “I’ve literally had boyfriends before, and I’ve shown them young photos of me going through puberty, and they’re like, ‘I literally don’t believe [that you didn’t get a nose job].’ They even ask my parents, ‘Did she have a nose job?’”

In the caption of the clip, Earle added, “There’s more photos I have to dig up for u guys.”

@alixearle Theres more photos i have to dig up for u guys ♬ original sound – alix earle

While Earle denied going under the knife, she has tried out other cosmetic procedures.

When a fan suggested in the comments section of the TikTok video that Earle’s lip filler “helped balance” out her face, the influencer agreed, writing, “Lip filler changed my face sm too.” (Earle previously revealed that she got a boob job in 2022.)

Other followers suggested that Earle’s prior use of Accutane was another contributing factor “Girlyy it’s the accutane the same thing happened to me!” wrote a second fan.

When a different social media user asked, “Question, but were you on Accutane? My nose seemed to get smaller after acetone,” Earle replied, “Yes!”

Accutane is a type of retinoid medication that treats severe acne and is prescribed by a medical professional. As for whether or not the drug can actually shrink a person’s nose, the answer is a bit more complicated.

Dr. Joshua Zeichner, MD director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital, told Health in October 2022, “Accutane may make the nose look less bulbous because of its effect on the oil glands in that area.”

Zeichner added, “We know that the nose has the highest concentration and most active oils on the body.”

Dr. Doris Day, a New York City dermatologist, asserted in the same Health interview that Accutane won’t change the actual shape of your nose, saying, “You wouldn’t suddenly have a sharper, more sculpted nose.”