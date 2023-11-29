Timothee Chalamet is taking his role as Willy Wonka seriously — on and off the big screen.

At the London premiere of Wonka on Tuesday, November 28, Chalamet paired his bright pink velvet Tom Ford suit with a candy-inspired necklace by Cartier.

The sweet piece — which features pink, green and blue stones — was brought to life by several “vintage references” and 450 hours of “painstaking work,” per Vogue. Chalamet opened up about the accessory, telling Vogue on Monday, November 27, “It’s insane, right? It’s beyond anything I could have dreamt.”

Chalamet has been a Cartier house ambassador since 2021, pairing eclectic pieces from the famed jewelry label with eye-catching ensembles on the red carpet. At a photocall ahead of the Wonka premiere on Monday, Chalamet donned a black pinstripe suit with a pendant necklace and metallic rings from the jeweler.

In Wonka, which premieres on Friday, December 15, Chalamet portrays a young Willy Wonka during his early days as an eccentric chocolatier.

Chalamet opened up about getting into character at the London screening, telling Reuters, “[It was] daunting because the character is beloved, people are very protective over characters they love and skeptical about Hollywood remakes.” Chalamet asserted, however, “I think we did a good job. I’m very happy with the film.”

The actor worked with Eric Vetro — a vocal coach who has helped Ariana Grande, John Legend and Katy Perry — to help him during his singing scenes. “A lot of training,” Chalamet told Reuters. (While Chalamet will be showing off his vocal chops, the film is not a musical.)

Behind-the-camera talent includes director Paul King, who previously helmed the beloved Paddington and Paddington 2, and producer David Heyman is best known for his work on the Harry Potter movies. Costume designer Lindy Hemming, meanwhile, won an Oscar in 1999 for her work on Topsy-Turvy, and she’s since worked on the Dark Knight trilogy and Wonder Woman.

In addition to Chalamet, the Wonka cast includes Rowan Atkinson, Matt Lucas, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa.

“I think it’s the first time people saw Hugh Grant as the Oompa Loompa,” Chalamet told attendees during the film’s panel at CinemaCon in April. “It was a trip. Hugh is one of our greats … it was a dream to work with him.”