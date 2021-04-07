Allison Janney Debuts Short, Gray Hair: ‘It’s Heaven’

Natural beauty! Allison Janney has ditched her light brown locks in favor of a shorter, silver ‘do and the 61-year-old actress admits she’s loving her low maintenance style.

“I cannot tell you how amazing it is to feel free. Free from hair color and hair extensions and hair tapes and blah blah blah,” the I, Tonya star told Drew Barrymore on the Tuesday, April 6, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

While Janney admits in the interview that she doesn’t regret never getting married, she’s certainly not opposed to having one of Hollywood’s hottest hunks run their hands through her sleek, extension-less new hairstyle.

“To be able to run my hands through my hair — and hopefully sometime a man will be able to run his hands through my hair — and appreciate it is just, it’s heaven,” she says during the interview.

This kind of interaction would simply not be possible with a head full of clip-ins or sewed in extensions — and the Mom starlet has first-hand experience of how a hair stroking situation can turn south.

When asked if she had ever had a guy “drag his hand through your hair and hit an extension,” Janney responded with a resounding yes, noting that she’s had some “low moments” with extensions.

“Drew, one time I was flirting with this guy. I was walking down the street in New York, just putting my hands in my hair, and two extensions came out and I just was dropping them on the ground.”

While her run with extensions has admittedly had a few hiccups, Janney admits that she’s relied on wigs throughout her acting career.

“I really do have a love of wigs and I think they’re so transformative. Even before I made it as an actress, when I was back in New York, I would put on wigs to go to the grocery store just for fun,” the actress says. “Everyone knows I wear a wig on the Mom program for sure.”

Granted, Janney’s time on the show — as well as her wig wearing days as Bonnie — are soon coming to a close. CBS announced that season 8 would be the last for Emmy winning series, which first aired in 2013.

The cancellation follows Anna Faris’ exit after 7 seasons on the show. “It was very odd and she’s very missed. Anna is missed, and her character on the show is missed,” Janney said of Faris’ exit on the Tuesday, February 16 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.