Candid conversations! Aly Raisman is “still evolving.”

The two-time Olympian, 28, opened up to Us Weekly about how she maintains her mental health, her confidence journey and her “comfy” style evolution.

“I’ve learned that mental health isn’t a one-size-fits-all journey,” said the star athlete, who is a long-term brand ambassador for Aerie, the lifestyle retailer that recently announced a partnership with the mental health start-up, Wondermind.

Together, the brand and organization aim to create a positive narrative around body image and self-esteem. Raisman, along with Aerie, celebrated the collaboration on October 11 in New York. Additionally, Aerie launched the Aerie Real Foundation, which is “designed to build confidence in women, foster an inclusive community and protect our planet to make the world a better place, is investing in making the world more positive by providing grants for regional programs and offering educational opportunities to bring local communities together,” Raisman explained.

Speaking about her own experience, the Massachusetts native shared: “Things that help me feel better are therapy, reading, yoga, Pilates, taking a bath, relaxing in the sauna, cooking and gardening … [mental health is about] the importance of giving yourself a break and understanding what you might need on a particular day.”

She continued: “Some days I need quiet time, other days I might need to do something fun and take a break from therapy. I find gardening to be very relaxing and writing in my journal is especially helpful when I’m reflecting on things. I just try to take it day by day and do what I feel I need at a particular moment.”

Raisman applies the same logic when it comes to her self-esteem. “My journey with confidence is still evolving and is a constant work in progress,” she told Us. “Like everybody, I have ups and downs and good days and bad days.”

The gymnast said she feels most confident “when I unplug from technology, and I am spending time with people I love and care about.”

A relaxed wardrobe is also a good confidence booster, according to Raisman. “These days, I find myself going for comfort. I love Aerie’s clothes because they’re so comfortable, which helps me to feel confident.”

She added: “I often wear black Aerie leggings and a cozy sweater or sweatshirt. My everyday style is usually very simple.”