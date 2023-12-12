Amanda Bynes addressed rumors that she underwent plastic surgery and confirmed that she recently had a blepharoplasty.

“So I saw a couple of stories online that say I have a new look,” Bynes began in a TikTok video posted on Monday, December 11. “And I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds and the corners of my eye so I don’t have those skin folds anymore.”

Blepharoplasty is a procedure that removes excess skin from the upper eyelids, which can reduce the appearance of tired eyes.

Bynes went on to note that she’s super happy with the way the procedure turned out. “It was one of the best things I could’ve ever done for my self-confidence, and it made me feel a lot better in my skin,” she told followers. “I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumor as to why I have a new look. I feel a lot better now about myself and I’m so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could’ve ever done.”

The former child star recently returned to the spotlight after years of highly publicized mental health struggles. On Saturday, December 9, she debuted a new podcast with her boyfriend, Paul Sieminski, titled “Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast.”

Bynes announced plans for the podcast last month, telling Instagram followers that she and Sieminski plan to “interview our friends, and then we’re hoping to take it mainstream and interview celebrities and artists.”

Last year, a judge released Bynes from a conservatorship that was put in place in 2013 August 2013 amid a series of mental health and substance abuse issues. The decision came shortly after Bynes was hospitalized and placed on a psychiatric hold for setting a fire in a neighbor’s driveway.

In August 2014, Amanda’s mother, Lynn Bynes, was named the conservator of her daughter’s health care and personal matters. In August 2021, the conservatorship of Amanda’s estate was terminated, but Lynn still had legal control of her person, meaning she could make medical decisions for her daughter.

Amanda petitioned the court to free her from her conservatorship in February 2022 and filed a mental capacity declaration stating that she is mentally fit to look after herself. In court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time, Amanda’s psychiatrist noted that the actress has “no apparent impairment in alertness and attention, information and processing or ability to modulate mood and affect and suffers no thought disorders.”

In her filing, Amanda noted that she “desires to live free of any constraint” in the future.