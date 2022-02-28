Getting real! During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Amanda Seyfried revealed that her red carpet experiences haven’t always been as glamorous as they are today — especially at the very beginning of her career.

During a February 25 appearance, the actress, 36, and the talk show host took a trip back in time to discuss her first-ever red carpets, which were for the premiere of the teen comedy film Mean Girls in 2004.

More importantly, the duo discussed what Seyfried wore to said red carpets. Kimmel held up a photo of the movie star at the Los Angeles premiere, wearing a loose-fitting yellow mini dress, which she accessorized with a white handbag and strappy beige heels.

“I did not have a stylist,” said Seyfried, after taking a glance at the photo. “I used the only money I had to buy a dress, but there were two premieres, and so I had to buy two dresses.”

Kimmel proceeded to pull out a photo snapped at the second Mean Girls premiere in New York City. The Pennsylvania native wore a knee-length black polka-dot dress with a high neck. Unfortunately, it was rather see-through.

Seyfried defended her fashion choice. “I didn’t know any of the rules, so I was wearing a white bra and black underwear and no slip,” she continued, adding that she paid a whopping $600 for that infamous dress.

It wasn’t just her style that she tackled on her own at the time. “I didn’t have a publicist, I didn’t have a stylist, I did my own makeup,” she said. “Humble beginnings.”

When asked why the movie studio didn’t help coordinate “something to wear,” Seyfried said, “I slipped through the cracks because I didn’t ever ask for anything, because I thought I was in the way, which is not the way I want to raise my daughter, for sure,” she said. “But people liked me because I was easy.”

Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski share two children: Thomas Seyfried-Sadoski, 1, and Nina Sadoski Seyfried, 4.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential