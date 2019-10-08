



Celebrity Beauty: Stars’ Favorite Double-Duty Makeup Products

The luxury French brand announced the big news via Instagram on Tuesday, October 8, with a series of campaign images starring Seyfried. In the fresh-faced portraits, shot by Nico Bustos, the 33-year-old sports fresh-faced, minimalist makeup that lets her natural beauty shine through. She poses with a delicate rose, indicating that her first campaign might be for Lancôme’s newest rose-infused beauty products: Rose Milk Mist and the Rose Sorbet Cryo-Mask.

Seyfried shared her excitement for the special gig in a statement, “It’s hugely exciting to be welcomed to this incredible family of women ambassadors, all so different and yet all so united in their mission to represent Lancôme while also embodying the positive virtues and values that empower and bring happiness and self-fulfilment to women around the world.”

Lancôme deems her the perfect fit for the role, thanks to her sunny spirit and natural charisma. Beyond her starring roles in films like The Art of Racing in the Rain and Mamma Mia!, the brand was interested in her because of her generous charity work. The star is involved with Best Friends Animal Society to help aid them in their mission to “bring about a time when there are No More Homeless Pets.” She’s a part of the organization’s Save Them All Campaign to encourage prospective dog owners to adopt like she did.

Chiara Ferragni x Lancôme Just Launched and We Need This Multitasking Lip Lacquer

“We are so happy to be able to welcome Amanda to our family,” said Francoise Lehmann, Lancôme International President. “As a true Lancôme woman, Amanda brings her immense talent as an actress and singer, her natural beauty, and unequalled zest for life to our world. She perfectly represents our values and we look forward to an exciting time together.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!