Amanda Seyfried just schooled Us all in the brave art of not letting an infection get in the way of feeling fab. The actress is in Stockholm to promote her latest film, Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again, and unfortunately, caught an eye infection prior to the premiere. There were two options for how to proceed: hide from the cameras, or own it — and Seyfried did the latter thanks to help from makeup pro Mary Greenwell.

The actress posted a selfie with the beauty pro showing off her expertly crafted cool-hued slate smokey eye with the caption, “Eye infection vs. @marygreenwell’s makeup design. Here we come Stockholm fans — Mamma Mia is in Abba Country!” But, even better Greenwell also uploaded a shot that applauded the actresses confidence and shared the exact products that she used to create the look.

“I just want to say how wonderful Amanda is. While most people would hide from the camera, here she is looking as beautiful as ever with makeup purposefully created to work WITH Amanda’s eye infection. I love this so much,” wrote the iconic beauty pro.

As for the products she used to make lemonade out of lemons, the Greenwell’s expertly crafted look started with skincare. To prep Seyfried’s skin, Greenwell used a combination of the Sisley Paris Hydra Global Serum, Moisturizer and Botanical Eye and Lip Contour Balm. Once the actress’ skin was primed for foundation, Greenwell applied the Chanel Les Beiges Sheer Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer and concealed with Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer blended with the brand’s Secret Camouflage Concealer (a cult fave).

Then it was a swirl of Sensai Beauty powder blush and Guerlain Bronzer on the cheeks and a touch of Guerlain setting powder. Next, Greenwell moved swiftly on to the eyes, which she enhanced and defined without trying to cover the majority of the redness. To give Seyfried her smokey gaze, Greenwell employed the Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice Palette and the Sensai Beauty 38C Black Mascara for peeper-enhancing goodness.

For the lips, Greenwell kept things simple by filling in Seyfried’s pout with Charlotte Tilbury lip liner in Pillow Talk and Sisley Phyto Lip Twist No.1 on top for a touch of gloss.

And the finished look? It came together effortlessly — enhancing Seyfried’s beauty without trying to hide that she was having a less than ideal health moment. But one word of advice if you decided to make like Amanda the next time you get an eye infection: washing your makeup brushes is non-negotiable.

