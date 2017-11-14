Ever wanted to fake a cropped ‘do? Consider your hair dreams realized because Amber Heard delivered, big time. The actress stepped out on the Justice League premiere red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday, November 13 in a new age updo that made Us all swoon. The look was crafted by celebrity hair wizard Adir Abergel who broke down the look for Us step-by-step. Turns out, prep is super important for this style to achieve its unique combo of shine and major volume.

Here’s what you need to know: Abergel applied the Virtue The One for All 6-1 Styler from mid shaft to the ends of Heard’s strands and the Virtue Perfect Ending Split End Serum to the ends exclusively. Then he applied Kusco Murphy Setting Lotion and Bumble and Bumble mousse on the roots only. The result: volume and body at the roots and high shine through the lengths.

Then Abergel (who also works with Jessica Biel and Kristen Stewart) blow dried Heard’s hair and curled it into barrel curls with a 1 ¼ inch curling iron. Important: Abergel allowed the curls to set and curl down before brushing them out. Then he started to create the shape of the modern updo by sweeping the Rum Diaries actress’ mane over to one side and then twisting it into the classic French style. But to keep the vibe modern (dare we say, futuristic) the volume in the front balance the look, keeping it from veering to the retro side.

Finally to lock everything in place, Abergel applied L’Anza Hair Spray.

We love a new take on a classic style, but if you like your hair to follow a more standard style, check out our step-by-step guide to nailing a ‘60s style half-up look a la Selena Gomez.

