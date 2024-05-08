When it came to Amelia Gray Hamlin’s Met Gala debut on Monday, May 6, she took her preparation as seriously as an Olympic athlete.

“I take my job very seriously,” she told Teen Vogue in an interview published on Tuesday, May 7. “Some might say too seriously, I’m not sure, but it’s almost like the Olympics. I prep myself as though I’m this Olympian getting ready for this big sport and I’m super healthy.”

Amelia, 22, went on to reveal that she geared up for fashion’s biggest event of the year by maintaining a clean diet and getting plenty of beauty sleep.

“The couple days before, no alcohol, lots of water, lots of sleep, sleep is number one. Last night I had a good nine hours, which was major, and I just surround myself with good people, good vibes, good energy,” she said.

Based on Amelia’s final reveal at the Met Gala, it’s safe to say that her hard work paid off.

Inspired by Belle from Beauty and the Beast, she walked the red carpet in a strapless yellow mini dress by the brand Undercover. The dress cinched in at the waist before ballooning out into the shape of a bell jar that contained red roses, a nod to the enchanted rose from the Disney movie.

Amelia’s flower-filled dress perfectly fit this year’s theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” as well as the event’s official dress code, which was “Garden of Time.”

As the daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, Amelia was practically born into the entertainment industry. She began her modeling career at just 16 years old when she opened and closed Dennis Basso’s SS18 show in September 2017.

She has been modeling for big name brands ever since, including Vivienne Westwood, Givenchy, Versace and Miu Miu. She was also featured on the covers of Vogue Japan and Harper’s Bazaar France in April 2023.