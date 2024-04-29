Lisa Rinna couldn’t be more proud of daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin.

Rinna attended the Daily Front Row’s 8th annual Fashion Awards on Sunday, April 28, in Beverly Hills where Amelia, 22, was honored with the Model of the Year Award.

“You know, it’s really interesting. I just posted a photo today from seven years ago and we had come to this event and Gigi Hadid was getting the Model of the Year Award. Here we are and Amelia is Model of the Year,” Rinna told Us Weekly. “It is mind blowing. It’s just mind blowing how life can evolve and you can get what you want. She absolutely wanted this.”

Amelia — who has been busy beefing up her fashion portfolio, owning the catwalks for major luxury labels like Chanel, Max Mara, Blumarine and Jean Paul Gaultier — was just as excited.

“This is a special one,” she gushed to Us. “I am very blessed and I come from a privileged family, but I think that I am sort of walking proof of how manifestation works. Follow your dreams. Don’t give up apply yourself.”

Ahead of the ceremony, Rinna posed with Amelia and Delilah Belle Hamlin on the red carpet. Rinna rocked a pastel pink Wiederhoeft gown featuring a V-neck, puffy sleeves and black bows sewed across her arms and body. She paired the eccentric look with black heels featuring crystal details.

For glam, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum donned a full beat including black eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows, rosy cheeks and pink lips. She pushed her dark tresses back and let some strands fall over her forehead.

Amelia, for her part, subtly matched her mom in a pastel skin-tight frock. The lilac design featured a mock neck, long sleeves and sheer silhouette. The model teamed her look with white strappy pumps. Her glam featured dark eye makeup, matte lips and an updo.

Delilah Belle, 25, meanwhile looked edgy in black slip dress featuring a see-through top and beaded skirt finished with a thigh-high slit. She donned bleached eyebrows, dramatic eyeshadow and nude lips. (Earlier this month, she chopped her hair into a pixie cut and bleached it white, much brighter than her previous blonde mane.)

The women also posed with dad Harry Hamlin on the red carpet. Harry, 72, looked sleek in a black suit. During the evening, Amelia Gray accepted the award for Model of the Year.

This isn’t the first time Rinna has twinned with her daughters.

Earlier this month, the TV personality gushed over her and Amelia Gray’s Mother’s Day campaign with Marc Jacobs. “What fun it was to shoot the @marcjacobs Mother’s Day Campaign 🩷,” she captioned a number of pics from the photoshoot, which included hot pink leather pieces.

For the campaign, Rinna donned a fuchsia sweater and sheer tights with black panties underneath. Amelia Gray wore the same bottoms and paired it with a white fuzzy crop top. They also twinned in sheer black ensembles and denim getups while modeling.

The duo wrapped their arms around each other and posed for the camera.