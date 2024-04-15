American Idol star Kennedy Reid is not letting any bullies get in the way of her pursuing her dreams.

In an episode of “American Idol” that aired on Sunday, April 14, 23-year-old Reid revealed in an interview that since starring on the show, she has faced online bullying over her appearance.

“After my audition aired, of course, I was on cloud nine. And then that night, I made the mistake of reading the comments,” Reid said, explaining that most of the ones she read criticized her appearance by calling her a “43-year-old woman” and disparaging her makeup and hair.

“I just wear wigs because I had a bleach fail at home, and that’s the only reason,” Reid said.

Related: 'American Idol' Winners: Where Are Fantasia Barrino and More Now? American Idol paved the way for reality competition shows to help everyday people achieve their dreams of music stardom. The series premiered in 2002 on Fox with a star-studded judging panel consisting of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. American Idol‘s freshman season introduced Kelly Clarkson, who would become the show’s first breakout star. […]

Reid’s mom, Jennifer, also weighed in to defend her daughter. “Kennedy is definitely 23 years old,” she said in a video that she uploaded to TikTok on February 19. “So, I would like to clear this up for everybody who is making bullyish comments on the internet.”

During Sunday night’s episode, Reid went on to say that despite the pain that reading mean comments has caused her, she is refusing to let them “win.”

With that spirit in mind, Reid decided to sing “Love Can Build a Bridge” by The Judds, which is a song about how love can help people to overcome their differences.

“I want to take my power back,” she said. “I’m not gonna give up on my dream because somebody doesn’t like my wig. Period.”

Related: See Celebrity Kids Auditioning for 'American Idol' Over the Years Jim Carrey’s daughter, Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter and more celebrity kids have tried out for American Idol. The comedian’s then-26-year-old, Jane, auditioned for the ABC show in 2012. While the waitress made it to Hollywood Week at the time, she was cut after performing “Looking Out My Back Door” by Creedence Clearwater Revival. “I freaked out […]

Reid, who usually wears long blonde wigs during her performances, opted to wear her short blonde hair naturally in a simple, slicked-back style for Sunday night’s performance.

She donned a one-shoulder hot pink dress and accessorized with oversized sparkly hoop earrings and shimmery champagne-colored eye makeup.

This is not the first time that Reid is clapping back at critics. On April 3, the singer took to Instagram to address comments that claimed she looks like the late televangelist Tammy Faye Messner.

In a lengthy caption, Reid defended Messner and herself. “This woman was beautiful,” she wrote. “And SHAME on anyone that treated her like a laughing stock. Nobody’s perfect.”