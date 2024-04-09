American Idol star Kennedy Reid wears her big hair, over-the-top glam and sparkly outfits with pride.

The 23-year-old contestant took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 3, to issue a message to critics who have made negative comments about her look. Some have even compared Reid to late televangelist Tammy Faye Messner, who was known for rocking lively wigs, dramatic lashes and heavy eye makeup. (Messner died in 2007 at the age of 65.)

In the Instagram post, Reid posted a carousel of two photos of Messner that exhibited the television personality’s signature blonde hair and black liquid eyeliner.

“For all of the jokesters that want to call me Tammy Faye! Man! I sure am glad I finally looked her up,” Reid began her caption.

Related: 'American Idol' Winners: Where Are Fantasia Barrino and More Now? American Idol paved the way for reality competition shows to help everyday people achieve their dreams of music stardom. The series premiered in 2002 on Fox with a star-studded judging panel consisting of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. American Idol‘s freshman season introduced Kelly Clarkson, who would become the show’s first breakout star. […]

“You better bet that I will definitely be rocking wigs and full glam when I’m older!” she continued. “This woman was beautiful. And SHAME on anyone that treated her like a laughing stock. Nobody’s perfect. Some people choose to look different. And if it’s not affecting your wellbeing, you shouldn’t be commenting about it. Let’s all try to be better. Besides….. you know what they say opinions are like! #tammyfaye #kennedyreid.”

Who’s the Queen of Country?

Reid’s fans showed their support in the comments.

“For your own mental health, please don’t read what people say on the internet!!” one person commented. “You’re beautiful and talented and mean people are only mean because they’re missing something in their own lives! Their comments say more about them than they do about you!!!”

Another wrote, “Tammy Faye was a legend girl. I love me some Tammy Faye! Don’t let anybody try to bring you down. The fact you made it this far just for simply being YOU is amazing. A lot of people pretend to be someone else and put on a fake persona to get where you are. Keep being authentically you girl, you are an inspiration and a baddie… PERIOD!”

Last week, Reid, who stars in season 22 of American Idol, made it to the list of the top 24 contestants on the show. Their next singing competition will take place in Hawaii.