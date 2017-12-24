Andi Dorfman: What’s in My Bag?

Andi Dorfman doesn’t mind a hand-me-down. Her vintage Gucci was a gift from Grandma. “It still smells like her,” notes the 30-year-old, who releases her second book, Single State of Mind, January 9. “Every time I wear it, I feel like I’m wearing my grandmother.”

She shares the rest of her (old) goodies with Us Weekly.

It’s Shawl Good

“I have this habit of collecting Hermès scarves. It’s my thing. It started with my grandmother giving me an old one, and now I collect them. Every single one has a meaning to me.”

Bare Necessities

“My wallet consists of credit cards and a MetroCard tied up with a rubber band. It has doubled as my hair tie when I’ve needed one.”

On the Wild Side

“I have an iPhone 7 and the huge myCharge. I have no case because I live life recklessly. That’s probably why my screen is cracked.”

Passing the Buck

“My mom sends a card every holiday with a $20 bill. She keeps sending them, so I started sending them back. We write notes on the bill and see if we can keep it going. It’s a love chain!”

Wonder Drug

“I use Lucas’ Papaw ointment like the Windex in My Big Fat Greek Wedding. You can put it on anything.”

What else is inside Dorfman’s bag? Bose Wireless headphones; Ray-Ban Aviator sunglasses; a Kiko eyebrow pencil; Benefit Cosmetics concealer; Armani lipstick; a Hermes Terre D’Hermes rollerball; SK-II eyepatches and a face mask; Foot Petals Blisstick; her book, Single State of Mind; hand sanitizer; baby wipes; Splenda packets; a notebook; a pen; Starbucks’ Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans; a protein bar; a 5 Hour Energy bottle and a Downy Wrinkle Releaser.

