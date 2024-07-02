Angela Simmons now understands that her decision to carry a sparkly green gun purse at the 2024 BET Awards was a “poor choice.”

After initially defending the accessory as “fashion moment” following the Sunday, June 30, ceremony, Simmons, 36, took to Instagram to issue an apology.

In the Monday, July 1, statement, Angela — who is the daughter of Run-DMC founder Joseph Simmons, a.k.a. Rev Run — said she “deeply” regrets the insensitive style statement.

“I want to address the recent incident involving the green purse I carried at the BET Awards. When I chose the purse, I believed it was cute and unique, and I made a poor decision in using it as an accessory to amplify my beauty,” Angela began. “I deeply regret that this item, which symbolizes a gun, was inappropriate and insensitive, especially given my personal and community experiences with gun violence. I understand the pain and hurt this has caused, especially to those who have been directly impacted by gun violence. For my entire life, I have always exemplified peace, unification, and the resolution of gun violence in America.”

“I have personally lost my partner, the father of my child, to gun violence, and I have witnessed its devastating impact on my community in Southeast Queens,” Angela continued, referencing her ex-fiancé, Sutton Tennyson, who was shot and killed in Atlanta in November 2018. “My work with Erica Ford, a leading gun violence activist, and my own organization that creates programs to reduce gun violence and helps those directly impacted by the epidemic, have always been about making peace a lifestyle.”

Angela went on to call gun violence a “disease” that “has taken too many lives, particularly among young people and Black men.” She explained that although her purse at the ceremony represented a weapon, she did not “intend to promote gun violence in any way.”

She continued, “It was a mistake that does not define who I am or my commitment to ending gun violence. To anyone who was hurt or offended by my actions, I offer my deepest apologies.”

As Angela looks to move past the incident, she is committed to continuing her “dedication to making peace a reality for millions of children and families across America who, like mine, have been directly impacted by gun violence.”

She added, “I ask for your understanding and forgiveness, and I hope you can accept my sincere apology. While this incident was a misstep, I will not allow it to define my moral compass or my commitment to promoting peace and ending gun violence. Thank you for your continued support in this crucial mission.”

Angela concerned fans when she was snapped on the Sunday red carpet pointing the piece directly at photographers while smiling. Many viewers took to X to condemn the look, calling it “tacky” and “unnecessary.”

As the backlash continued to roll in, Angela shared an Instagram Story video, telling her social media followers, “I’m not violent. I just liked the bag. I thought it was a fashion moment. That was it.”