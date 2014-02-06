Well, that's different!

Arriving from Australia, Angelina Jolie arrived at LAX Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 5, in a surprise look: A pop of color. The Unbroken director, 38, tends to wear a neutral palette — and has been wearing black nearly exclusively during her time Down Under — but for her arrival Jolie added a dash of emerald green to her chic look.

Traveling with Brad Pitt and their six kids, Jolie paired the oversized wrap with skinny black pants, flip flops, and aviators.

In fact, green has become a go-to color for Jolie, who favors black tank tops and evening gowns, when she wants to switch up her style. In 2011, Jolie wore the unforgettable glittery green, long-sleeved Versace dress to the Golden Globes. And in 2009, she paired her Elie Saab black dress with statement emerald earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

If you're green with envy over Jolie's pashmina, then check out these options so you, too, can travel in style.

*The Halogen Cashmere Wrap is a generous 39-inches wide by 77-inches long and is 100-percent cashmere so it'll keep you cozy from the plane to the curb. ($148, Nordstrom.com)

*The MIR Emerald Green Cashmere Fringed Scarf has slightly frayed edges to dress-down the versatile accessory. ($99, Bluefly.com)

*The Betsey Johnson Cashmere and Silk Pashmina offers a more traditional look with a tasseled-end. ($62.99, Zappos.com)

