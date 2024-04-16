Angelina Jolie got a special tattoo to honor her work as a producer of the new Broadway musical The Outsiders.

On Friday, April 11, Jolie, 48, attended opening night of The Outsiders in New York City where she debuted a new tattoo that read “Stay Gold,” a reference to the words of Pony Boy, a character from the play.

The actress wasn’t the only person in the show to get a “Stay Gold” tattoo. On Sunday, April 14, Justin Levine, who works on the creative team for The Outsiders, also showed off his own matching ink.

“Never thought I’d see the day,” Levine wrote via Instagram Story, tagging tattoo artist Mark Mahoney. (Several other members of the creative team got the tattoo done by Mahoney as well, according to other outlets.)

Besides showing off her new body art, Jolie gushed over her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 15, who is helping her mom produce the new Broadway musical. (In addition to Vivienne, Jolie shares Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and Knox, 15, with ex-husband Brad Pitt.)

Before entering into the theater, Jolie shared that Vivienne has kept her in line while working on the show.

“She’ll correct me. She’ll say, ‘Didn’t you read the memo? We have to do this. We have to go through this,’” Jolie told People on Friday, adding that her daughter takes her job “very, very seriously.”

In August 2023, Jolie announced that she would be serving as the lead producer of the musical The Outsiders, an adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film. Jolie later revealed that Vivienne inspired her to take on the project after going to see the world premiere of the musical at La Jolla Playhouse.

“Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” she shared in a statement with People at the time. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

This isn’t the first time Jolie has worked with her children on projects before. She is collaborating on an upcoming film Without Blood with her sons Maddox and Pax. Jolie is directing the movie while her sons will serve as assistant directors.

“We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural,” she told People in August 2022.