



Someone alert Roger Rabbit! Angelina Jolie transformed herself into a real-life version of Jessica Rabbit on the red carpet for the Rome premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on Monday, October 7. And, just as one would expect from the Academy Award-wining actress, the look was showstopping!

To bring the fictional character to life, Jolie wore a custom Versace gown with a structured bust that hugged her body like a dream. The stunning black strapless number was entirely embellished in micro sequins and featured a marvelous design that highlighted the star’s waist. To complete the look, Jolie wore her hair down and accessorized with dangly gold diamond earrings.

Compare Jolie’s head-turning look to that of Jessica Rabbit and you’ll easily spot the similarities. Not only is the Disney character known for her form-fitting gown with a sweetheart neckline, but she’s also known to wear her hair down and don a pair of gold earrings. Need we say any more?

To make the iconic fashion moment even more exciting, the brunette beauty brought two of her six children onto the red carpet with her! Zahara and Shiloh were all smiles when they joined mom for pics in the color-coordinated outfits. Zahara, 14, stunned in a halter-style black and green dress by Versace, while Shiloh, 13, looked stylish in sparkly zip-up jacket decorated in silver and gold horizontal stripes with fashionable fringe.

The Maleficent sequel officially hits theaters on Friday, October 18. That means you can look forward to even more last-minute Halloween costume inspiration from one of your favorite actresses.

