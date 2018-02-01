Anna Faris: What’s in My Bag?

Yes, Anna Faris totes the Fjällräven Kånken backpack “you can find hanging off of Williamsburg kids,” but the 41-year-old star of CBS’ Mom (Thursdays, 9 p.m.) swears she’s not a Brooklyn hipster. “I just pretend,” jokes the mom of son Jack, 5, who she shares with Chris Pratt. “Mine is black, but the cooler kids have it in yellow.”

She unzips for Us Weekly.

Fly Right

“I have a pin from Alaska Airlines that a flight attendant gave me once, which I think means I can pilot the plane if I show it to the right people.”

What a Gem

“I’m not much of a mystic kind of person, but I have a little clear crystal rock that was given to me by somebody that I really care about a long time ago. I can’t believe I haven’t lost it.”

Quick Fix

“I have a tiny Living Proof dry shampoo that I carry around because I’m lazy, and I don’t always shower. Today, I’m wishing that I had a little deodorant.”

Raising the Bar

“I carry eight Kind Bars. My all-time favorite is the crunchy peanut butter. I like peanut butter a lot — I’m a child in a lot of ways — also the double dark chocolate nut.”

Airplane Attire

“When I get on a plane, I’ll change into sweatpants. So I’ll carry some black ones. I try to do a one color idea.”

What else is inside Faris’ bag? A black Chloé Alphabet Long Wallet; an iPhone 5; an iPad; an Alexander McQueen Classic Silk Blend Scull Scarf; a western-style bandana; a scarf with a samurai on it; a leopard printed makeup bag; Bose SoundSport Free wireless headphones; an Urban Decay Perversion mascara; a Marc Jacobs Perfection Powder in Ivory; a Marc Jacobs Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Brown(out); a Marc Jacobs Air Blush in Kink & Kisses; a Laura Mercier Lip Parfait in Raspberry Ripple; an Hourglass Arch Brow Sculpting Pencil in Blonde; a Wet Brush; a travel-sized Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil; Aquaphor; Middlesex by Jeffrey Eugenides; a Costco card; an AARP membership card; a Griffin Bay Bookstore card; an Ace Hardware reward tag; a Ralph’s reward card; some cash; a mint; an Aquarium of the Pacific membership card; a travel bottle with perfume in it; Neosporin; Aspirin and Orbit gum.

