Anne Hathaway is reminiscing about the movie that kick started her acting career.

In a video interview with Vanity Fair shared via YouTube on Monday, March 25, the 41-year-old actress re-watched the makeover scene from the 2001 film The Princess Diaries.

In the clip, Hathaway’s character, Amelia, is seen getting her thick, curly hair combed out by hairdresser Paolo (played by Larry Miller) when the hairbrush breaks.

“He really had to break the brush in this,” Hathaway explained in the video. “They pre-broke the brush and it was supposed to break kind of easily but it didn’t quite happen.”

Related: 'The Princess Diaries' Cast: Where Are They Now? “Me? A princess? Shut up!” It’s been years since The Princess Diaries hit theaters, but fans will never get tired of the Disney movie’s royal charm. Released in August 2001, The Princess Diaries was an unexpected hit, raking in more than $165 million worldwide. Only 18 years old at the time, the comedy marked Anne […]

Hathaway went on to say that she doesn’t remember crying out, “Ow!” while Paolo brushed her hair was real or if she was “just buying him some time.”

Despite the levity of the scene, Hathaway got choked up in the video as she recalled what it was like to film The Princess Diaries at just 17 years old.

“It felt so big at the time, and it wound up being so big, and it’s kind of just gotten bigger as my life has progressed,” she said, holding back tears. “I’m just so proud to be in this movie.”

Hathaway also couldn’t help but remark on “how radiant” her co-star Julie Andrews is. She explained that due to her young age at the time of filming, she wasn’t able to properly appreciate just how special she and the movie’s director, Gary Marshall, were.

“They’re two of the most magical people I’ve ever met,” she said, adding, “This was the film that changed my life.”

Related: Julie Andrews Thinks 'Princess Diaries 3' Talks Are 'Shelved’ for Now Does the tiara still fit? Following two successful Princess Diaries films, devoted fans have been clamoring for more. “There is a script for the third movie. There is a script,” Anne Hathaway, who played Princess Mia Thermopolis in the 2001 flick, revealed during a January 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants […]

The movie was such a huge success that three years later, in 2004, they released a sequel called The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

Fast forward twenty years, and a third movie has yet to be released, much to the disappointment of fans.

In an interview with Today published on March 14, Andrews, 88, revealed that although a third movie has been discussed for some time, she is not sure if it will ever come to fruition.

“It’s quite a long time now since the two ‘Diaries’ were done, and I’m not sure, but sometimes it’s best to leave a good thing alone. I don’t like it when people milk and milk and milk the subject, you know, ’til it’s dead,” she said, adding, “I’d be very happy if we did do another one. But I don’t expect to.”