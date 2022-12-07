The queen has spoken! Julie Andrews broke her silence on whether she’ll be involved with a third Princess Diaries movie.

“I think we know that it’s probably not going to be possible,” the Sound of Music star, 87, said during a Tuesday, December 6, interview with Access Hollywood while promoting her new children’s book with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton.

“It was talked about very shortly after [the sequel] came out but it’s now how many years since then? And I’m that much older and Annie, the princess, or queen, is so much older and I’m not sure whether it would float or run,” Andrews — who portrayed Clarisse Renaldi in the first two movies — explained, adding that costar and onscreen granddaughter Anne Hathaway is “a great friend.”

The England native’s daughter then suggested, “Maybe with another generation.” Andrews replied, “Well maybe, yes. But in terms of us doing it, I very much doubt that now.”

The Mary Poppins star’s comments come after a November report from The Hollywood Reporter which stated that screenwriter Aadrita Mukerji is working on a script for a continuation of the films. Hathaway, 40, previously expressed interest in reprising her role as Mia Thermopolis.

“There is a script for the third movie. There is a script,” she said during a January 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

The Devil Wears Prada actress added: “It’s just we don’t want to [do it] unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.”

Mandy Moore — who portrayed cheerleader Lana in the first Princess Diaries movie — doesn’t expect to appear in future installments.

“I wasn’t a part of the second movie. I would find it hard to believe that my character would ever come back for a third film,” the This Is Us alum, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly in November. “I would totally be down because I had so much fun being a part of the first one. But yeah, I find it hard to wrap my head around the idea that Lana, unless she sort of turned her life around, I would not expect her to be a part of that story. I will watch it regardless!”