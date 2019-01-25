Back to Genovia? Anne Hathaway gave fans hope for a third installment of The Princess Diaries.

“There is a script for the third movie. There is a script,” the actress, 36, confirmed during the Thursday, January 24, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

Hathaway and Andrews, 83, starred as Princess Mia Thermopolis and Queen Clarisse Renaldi, respectively, in the 2001 film and its 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. The series is based on books by Meg Cabot.

The Serenity star added on Thursday that the cast and crew are “working on” making a third move, but want it to be “perfect.”

“It’s just we don’t want to [do it] unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it,” Hathaway told host Andy Cohen. “It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.”

Cabot first sparked rumors about a third film back in 2017, after she revealed that the script exists.

“[It] could happen, as we say,” the author told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “I would love to sit and talk about [it], but I can’t. I’m not allowed. But it’s really more following the movie than the books, so if she — the last version I read, she definitely did not find out that she has a biracial younger sister … which I personally would’ve thought was hilarious, but that was not the direction they were going.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Sundays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.

