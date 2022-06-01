Clarisse would not be pleased. One TikTok user found a funny mistake in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement that would not pass muster with the Genovian court.

In the video, Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) accidentally slides across the room in a rolling chair, but she’s halted by a force that was probably supposed to be unseen: a crew member’s hand. “Have you ever noticed the hand stopping the chair?” the social media user asked in their caption.

Many other TikTokers chimed in to say they hadn’t noticed — and now they would never forget. “Great that’s all I’m gonna look at whenever I watch this now,” joked one fan of the 2004 film. “Well shoot. Now I’m gonna have to see TPD for the 10000th time,” added another commenter.

There’s some debate about whether this particular clumsy Mia moment was scripted, but one such mistake in the first film was definitively an accident. When the princess and her friend Lilly (Heather Matarazzo) are hanging out on the school bleachers in the 2001 movie, Hathaway, 39, stumbled and fell down.

“We were filming in San Francisco, predictably it had rained,” the Oscar winner recalled in a 2020 ABC special about director Garry Marshall. “We were outside, and we had to get the shot really fast because we were losing light. And we had to go on these bleachers and they did their best to wipe them down.”

The late Runaway Bride director wanted the two actresses to be on different steps for their chat, but at one point Hathaway realized she was on the same level as her costar, also 39. When she turned around to correct her error, she slipped on a puddle and fell down — and Marshall left it in the final cut.

“He kept it because it was a charming moment,” the Colossal star explained. “One of the things that I love about Garry is that he was never afraid of the spontaneous moment. If it was good, it was in the movie. He didn’t care where it came from, he didn’t care what happened.”

Fans of the film series have long hoped for a third movie in the series, but no concrete plans have materialized. During a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Hathaway claimed that a script at least exists.

“I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it,” the Les Misérables star explained at the time. “We all really want it to happen. It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect, because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready.”

