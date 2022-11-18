Gupta, we have a problem. Mandy Moore highly doubts that she would be involved in Princess Diaries 3, but she would love to reprise her role as Lana Thomas if asked.

“I wasn’t a part of the second movie. I would find it hard to believe that my character would ever come back for a third film,” the This Is Us alum, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on November 7. “I would totally be down because I had so much fun being a part of the first one. But yeah, I find it hard to wrap my head around the idea that Lana, unless she sort of turned her life around, I would not expect her to be a part of that story. I will watch it regardless!”

Moore starred alongside Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews in the beloved 2001 comedy The Princess Diaries, with Hathaway’s Mia Thermopolis and Andrews’ Queen Clarisse Renaldi returning for its sequel in 2004.

“I wish I had their numbers and texted them on the regular!” Moore told Us, noting that she has not spoken with them about a new installment. As for playing the high school mean girl, she quipped: “[It’s] so much more fun than playing the good girl, I have to say.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that a third movie was officially in development. Hathaway, however, has yet to sign on. In October, the Oscar winner, 40, said she was “pulling” for a new film and for the chance to return to Genovia. “If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

The famed Sound of Music actress, 87, meanwhile, might not be as sold on the idea. “I think it would be too late to do it now,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in June. “There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don’t think it ever came to pass. And Garry then did leave us.” (Garry Marshall, who directed the first two films, died at age 81 in 2016.)

She added: “[For] especially me, it’s too far down the line now to go back to it. It’s a lovely thought, but I don’t think it would probably be possible.”

The Princess Diaries also starred Heather Matarazzo, Hector Elizondo, Caroline Goodall, Robert Schwartzman, Erik von Detten, Patrick John Flueger, Sean O’Bryan and Sandra Oh.

The films are adapted from the book series by Meg Cabot. Aadrita Mukerji, who has written for shows including Supergirl and Reacher, is reportedly writing the latest screenplay.