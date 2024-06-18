Your account
Anne Hathaway's Secret to Having Perfectly Plump Lips Involves the Use of a Hair Pin

Anne Hathaway Shares Her Secret on Plumping Lips at Home With a Hair Pin
Anne Hathaway Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images;Courtesy of Anne Hathaway/TikTok

Anne Hathaway is sharing her beauty secrets.

Hathaway, 41, took to TikTok on Monday, June 17, to reveal how to achieve plump lips without fillers or treatments. While on the set of a campaign for Shiseido, Hathaway said she noticed her “upper lip looked a little wilted.”

To solve the problem, Hathaway asked her glam team for a hair pin so that she could poke her lip to “try and get some blood flow back there.”

“Everybody looked at me like I had three heads,” she joked, warning fans to not “overdo” the stimulation. “It’s meant to be a gentle, gentle thing that you don’t do for longer than 30 seconds.”

“The more you know 🌠 #liptok,” she captioned the post. Fans praised Hathaway’s hack in the comments section.

Anne Hathaway Courtesy of Anne Hathaway/TikTok

“We love a queen that doesn’t gatekeep!” one follower wrote, as a section quipped, “hair pin sales rn 📈.” More fans thanked Hathaway for the “lip tip.”

@annehathaway

The more you know 🌠 #liptok

♬ Lips Are Movin – Meghan Trainor

Hathaway has been a Shiseido ambassador since August 2023 and previously promoted the brand’s Vital Perfection Cream.

In the ad, she walked around an empty room while opening curtains. “Finding your light is not always easy. It can be hard to remember that even shadows can lead us to light,” she said in the background of the video. “Sometimes the light is hidden, waiting to be found … Like our potential. It exists within a brilliance that knows no limits.”

The cameras then zoomed in on Hathaway’s face as she said, “Age defying skincare backed by research on human potential … Potential has no age.”

Earlier that month, Hathaway also opened up to Vogue about her go-to skincare routine, which included Shiesido eye masks.

