Anne Hathaway is the new face of Shiseido.

The 40-year-old actress was announced as the luxury skincare’s brand ambassador on Wednesday, August 30. Alongside the exciting announcement, Shiseido released a campaign in promotion of its Vital Perfection Cream starring Hathaway. In the black and white clip, Hathaway could be seen strolling around an empty room while opening curtains and letting in sunlight. She twirled around the drapes while wearing a white tank top tucked into dark baggy jeans. Her hair was parted down the side and worn in loose waves.

“Finding your light is not always easy. It can be hard to remember that even shadows can lead us to light,” said Hathaway in audio played in the background of the video, “Sometimes the light is hidden, waiting to be found … Like our potential. It exists within a brilliance that knows no limits.”

The video then transitioned to color, showing Hathaway with a beaming smile, flawless skin, long lashes and glossy lips. She tossed her hair around while gushing over the brand’s moisturizer, “Age defying skincare backed by research on human potential … Potential has no age.”

Hathaway previously praised the label when she shared her skincare secrets with Vogue on Tuesday, August 29. “I really love face sheets and eye patches … I had my Shiseido [eye mask] on just before this interview,” she explained. “You can’t go wrong with water.”

Hathaway’s new partnership couldn’t be more timely as fans have been obsessing over her youthful glow for months.

In January, she made headlines after she shared a gorgeous makeup-free selfie while lounging in bed, prompting praise from fans.

Fans previously gushed over her striking appearance in September 2022 when she wore an outfit similar to her character, Andrea Sachs, in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada. While attending a Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week, she rocked a brown alligator skin jacket, a black knit turtleneck, a miniskirt and black heels. For glam, her hair was twisted into a half-up coiffure, letting her bangs perfectly frame her face. Similarly, in the movie she slayed a chocolate leather jacket, black sweater, jeans, and the same hairstyle.

At the event, she sat next to Anna Wintour, who loosely inspired the blockbuster. Wintour, 73, for her part, wore her classic sunglasses and a black and white patterned wrap dress.