Fresh faced! Anne Hathaway showed off her natural beauty in a stunning makeup-free selfie.

The Princess Diaries actress, 40, took to Instagram on Sunday, January 22, unveiling her no-glam glow, leaving fans in awe. In the shot, Hathaway is seen lying in bed, giving the camera sultry pout. The Armageddon Time star looked cozy in a white robe as her brunette tresses cascaded down her shoulders and framed her face.

The up-close photo highlighted her rosy cheeks, scattered freckles and dark brown eyes.

“Swipe right for a warm surprise…” the Les Misérables star captioned the social media post, directing attention to the second slide of the carousel, which showed a cup of coffee with her face etched in foam.

Hathaway’s fans praised the slideshow in the comments section, with one writing: “She doesn’t age. Like AT ALL.” Another called Hathaway a “natural beauty” as a third gushed: “Wow! Absolutely stunning!”

The Bride Wars star looks just as fab with a clean face as she does glammed up. On Saturday, January 21, the New York native dressed up to attend the Eileen premiere during Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. For the soirée, the Locked Down actress sported a fitted Versace coat dress that featured a corset bodice and miniskirt. To spice up the look even more, she wore sheer tights and platform leather booties with gold details.

Underneath the outerwear, Hathaway rocked a black tweed minidress that was equipped with spaghetti straps, a subtle checkered pattern and a sheer back.

The Devil Wears Prada star posted two snapshots from the event via Instagram and captioned them, “This coat was another warm surprise 😂,” and tagged celebrity hairstylist Orlando Pita.

The Hustle actress’ strands were parted down the side and texturized. For glam, Hathaway looked radiant with warm eyeshadow tones, light mascara, eyeliner and peachy lips.

Celebrity friends and fans added their loving words to her comment section. Pita commented a heart emoji and Donatella Versace wrote, “So beautiful!!” while actress Krysten Ritter added fire emojis.

Pita has also worked his magic on Cindy Crawford, Lily Collins, Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow and more.

The stylist was the brains behind Hathaway’s hair for a Vogue Hong Kong photoshoot in October 2022. For the spread, he styled her mane in a voluminous updo featuring a slicked back ponytail with her tresses cascading down to her waist.