Winter runway! Dakota Johnson, Anne Hathaway and more stars took over Sundance Film Festival 2023 — and made the event all about their stylish ensembles.

The annual Park City, Utah, festival kicked off on Thursday, January 19 and ends on Sunday, January 29. The 2023 event marked the first in-person festival since 2020 and was filled with movie premieres, red carpet events and mixers for attendees, including celebrity A-Listers.

Johnson, for example, was on hand for day 1 of the festivities. The Texas native, 33, seemingly took notes from the ‘90s with her Gucci outfit at the Disappearance of Shere Hite premiere on Thursday. She wore baggy, high-waisted jeans, a Gucci belt, a black and cream leather jacket and boots as she posed for the cameras.

The Lost Daughter actress later donned an all-denim look by Magda Butrym while attending the Sundance Institute’s Inaugural Opening Night: A Taste Of Sundance Presented by IMDbPro on Thursday.

During the evening, Johnson presented Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. She turned heads when she made a joke about the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name collaborator Armie Hammer.

“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterized by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the 50 Shades of Grey star said at the time via Variety. “The vision and the style that is Call Me By Your Name. Sadly, I wasn’t in that one.”

Johnson continued: “It was unfortunate. Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach, but our schedules conflicted. Thank God though, because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat.”

The Social Network actor, 36, was accused in January 2021 of sending multiple women messages about his NSFW sexual fantasies including cannibalism. Several of his alleged victims also accused Hammer of sexual assault, which he has denied.

After raising eyebrows on Thursday, Johnson made an appearance at Gucci’s Invisible Beauty premiere bash at Sundance on Saturday, January 21.

The Persuasion actress once again sported a Gucci outfit for the occasion, choosing high-waisted leather pants, a ruffled top and black tweed jacket.

Hathaway, for her part, made fans do a double take on Saturday when she stepped out in a Versace puffer coat at the Eileen premiere. She wore a little black dress under the corseted jacket along with black tights and moto boots.

The Princess Diaries star, 40, was also spotted at the IndieWire Sundance Studio Presented by Dropbox event, again wearing runway-worthy look.

She rocked an oversized Celine plaid shirt over a brown, high-neck dress with leggings and boots on Saturday while promoting her role as Rebecca Saint John in Eileen.

Scroll down to see some of the best looks — and behind-the-scenes moments — from Sundance Film Festival 2023: