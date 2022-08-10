Speaking out. Several of Armie Hammer’s former partners have opened up about the actor’s alleged scandalous interests in a brand-new documentary series.

“In the beginning, I felt like this was all perfect; this was amazing,” Courtney Vucekovich recalled in Discovery+’s House of Hammer trailer, which dropped on Wednesday, August 10. “But then things changed. He pushes your boundaries a little bit at a time. You’re his, completely. … I mean, he said, ‘I‘m 100 percent a cannibal.’ I [was] freaking out.”

She added: “He just acted mad. The ropes were around your neck, your wrists, your ankles and you’re, like, completely immobilized. I’m just closing my eyes until it ended.”

Vucekovich — who claimed the Call Me By Your Name star, 35, would frequently “love-bomb” her with compliments — was not Hammer’s only ex-girlfriend to weigh in on his alleged antics. Julia Morrison, for her part, shared the actor’s alleged text messages with the filmmakers.

“I haven’t really digested this one,” Morrison said, before reading aloud a text seemingly sent by the California native. “‘I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use and seeing if they will f—k strangers for me.’”

Hammer’s alleged behavior first made headlines in January 2021 after multiple women came forward, accusing him of sending them explicit text messages and detailing his NSFW sexual fantasies, including rape, mutilation and cannibalism. Several alleged victims also accused Hammer of sexual assault, which he has denied.

“I’m not responding to these bulls—t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” the Social Network actor told TMZ at the time, referring to his kids Harper and Ford, whom he shares with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers.

Hammer had since checked into a rehabilitation facility in May 2021 for alleged drug, alcohol and sex issues before leaving that December.

“I can confirm that Mr. Hammer has left the treatment facility and is doing great,” a lawyer for the actor told Us Weekly in December 2021, without specifying the date that Hammer checked out.

The Rebecca actor and Chambers, who wed in 2010, announced their split in July 2020, shortly before his scandals made headlines. Since then, the pair have attempted to peacefully raise their two children.

“Elizabeth and Armie have been working together on their coparenting relationship,” a source exclusively told Us in February. “They are not back together, there is nothing romantic going on between them.”

The 39-year-old bakery founder, for her part, has been outspoken about her estranged spouse’s scandal.

“For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated,” Chambers wrote via Instagram in February 2021. “Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.”

She continued in her social media statement: “I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal. … My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Discovery+ docuseries, which premieres next month on the streaming platform, aims to examine Hammer’s upbringing, family secrets and his eventual downfall.

House of Hammer premieres on Discovery+ on Friday, September 2.

