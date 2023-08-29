Anne Hathaway is not one to regret things — even “terrible” outfits.

Hathaway, 40, opened up about her fashion choices during a video interview for Vogue shared via YouTube on Tuesday, August 29. After being asked if there’s an outfit she regrets wearing, she responded, “I’m not big on holding things with regret … But in terms of outfits, whatever! It’s all fun, it’s all great.”

Hathaway went on to share a hilarious story of when she ended up on a “worst dressed” list. “I remember going to visit my grandmother and she saved all my press clippings, and she cut out my worst dressed list.” Hathaway shrugged and laughed it off, “See? Even when it’s terrible, it’s great.” While she didn’t disclose which ensemble landed her on the not-so favorable lineup, Hathaway still thinks the outfit was “very nice.”

While Hathaway hasn’t experienced red carpet remorse, she shared, “I do regret when I show up at a place and I’m overdressed.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress shared her beauty secrets. “I mean you can’t go wrong with water,” she said. “I also really love face sheets and eye patches … I had my Shiseido [eye mask] on just before this interview.”

For the interview, Hathaway stunned in a bright purple blazer and matching pants. She teamed the oversized suit with a black undershirt, hoop earrings, a delicate necklace, coil bracelet and multiple rings. Her hair was parted down the side and styled in loose waves. For glam, Hathaway’s makeup featured a natural foundation, filled-in eyebrows, minimal eyeshadow, long lashes and pink lips.

Through the years, Hathaway has curated dozens of fabulous red carpet looks. One of her most praised getups came at the 2023 Met Gala, when she slayed the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” themed event. For fashion’s biggest night, she rocked a custom Atelier Versace gown featuring an off-white tweed fabric, a sweetheart neckline and pearly pins holding together cutouts in the dress. She topped the frock off with fingerless gloves, a matching jacket, platform pumps, diamond jewelry and a voluminous half-up hairdo.

Styled by Erin Walsh, her wardrobe consists of sequined dresses, vibrant sets, fierce minidresses and more. In May 2022, during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, Walsh gushed about Hathaway to WWD. “I feel like you look at her on that carpet and she’s so meant to be there. So the clothes are the icing around that fact.” She described Hathaway’s fashion sense as “fresh and fun” and “timeless.”