Throwback Anne Hathaway Ripped Her Pants 3 Times While Secretly Pregnant

Fashion faux pas. Anne Hathaway always looks pretty much perfect, but even the 39-year-old actress faces a wardrobe malfunction once in a while. The good news? She can look back and laugh.

When The Devil Wears Prada actress sat down at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier this week, she made a point to reflect on her last appearance on the program, which came to pass in 2019.

“The last time I was here, I was secretly pregnant,” she recalled. “[It was a secret] from me and a secret from my stylist, which is why I split my pants.”

Hathaway, who wore a satin blue suit for her press day, went on to explain that she didn’t just create a tear once that day — oh no. She found herself in a pickle a grand total of three times.

“My poor stylist did not know what was going on, because that was the second time I had split that day. I finished the ‘Today’ show, got in the car and was like, ‘Oh no, dear.’ And then, I split my pants on the way here,” she explained to Colbert. “Then, I split a zipper on my way to the premiere in the LA.”

Thankfully, the Armageddon Time star didn’t have any fashion malfunctions this go round. Instead, she looked simply stunning in an eye-popping Christopher John Rogers jumpsuit, which was accessorized with Bulgari jewels and a Versace blue bag.

“What a joy to wear the extraordinary @christopherjohnrogers on @colbertlateshow! Thank you so much for having me to talk #WeCrashed and horcruxes,” Hathaway, who was styled by Erin Walsh, captioned an Instagram post of her outfit.

It didn’t take long for fans to jump into the comments section and hype up the actress for her fabulous fashion choice. “So beautiful,” a user wrote, while another said, “Iconic.”

The Bride Wars star has quite the reputation for her timeless and elegant fashion sense, but she’s also made a point to shop with the planet in mind.

For example, she exclusively wore sustainable items for her 2017 press tour for The Collosal. “All of her choices for this tour are sustainable and will be either vintage pieces or archival runway looks,” her stylist at the time, Penny Lovell, revealed via Instagram.

