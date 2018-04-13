Is it getting warm in here or is it just Us? Hanes wants the men in your life to #VouchForThePouch in support of their newest launch: Comfort Flex Fit Boxers. And they have some compelling dudes on board including Antoni Porowski of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, professional football player Victor Cruz and TV host and producer Nev Schulman.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Dressed in Mommy and Me Fendi, Proceed to Freak Out

Not only are the Comfort Flex Fit boxers Hanes’ newest launch, it’s also their biggest in four years. Why? Well, the new boxer briefs are two years in the making, designed to give those who wear them the support of a brief with the freedom of a boxer — all thanks to a U-shaped pouch design and fabric choices, a contoured no-gap fly, no ride-up legs that are also no-show under cloths, an ergonomic shaped gusset for expanded support and last but not least, an improved wide waistband.

And Porowski, Cruz and Schulman are on board. So on board, in fact that they have agreed to take to their social media platforms and post pictures in their skivvies to chat all things comfort and encourage men across the country to #VouchForThePouch. Talk about eye candy.

Cardi B’s Quest for World Domination Continues With a Fashion Nova Collection

So why do these men love their new boxers so? In addition to the U-shaped pouch,

Interested? Hanes Comfort Flex Fit boxer briefs are available in-store at Macy’s, JCPenney, Kohl’s, Target and Walmart as well as online at Hanes.com, Amazon and retailer websites.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!