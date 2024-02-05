Ariana Grande is channeling her Wicked character Glinda with a bold style statement.

The 30-year-old singer wore a bubble gum pink ribbon dress in an Instagram photo posted on Monday, February 5. The strapless dress was floor-length and featured a large pink bow belt that cinched in at her waist. The dress softly billowed around her as she posed in front of a trailer outdoors.

Grande wore her long blonde hair straightened and in her signature high ponytail. She sported black winged eyeliner, bejeweled eye makeup and pink lipstick.

The “Positions” singer accessorized the fairy-like look with pointed pink shoes and stud earrings.

The flowy frock is reminiscent of the pink dress that Grande wears as Glinda in her upcoming movie Wicked. In a sneak peak of the film, which is set to be released in the fall, Grande giddily flits about the set in a strapless pink gown that extends out in dramatic princess-like pleats.

Grande’s Instagram post featured several other images, including a video of a purple and pink sunset and several shots of the singer in various other pink outfits. The last photo featured a selfie of the singer in which she wore a fluffy white bucket hat and made a kissing face at the camera.

“Wicked” is a musical that reimagines the backstory of the witches in L. Frank Baum‘s The Wizard of Oz, focusing on the friendship between Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. It originally premiered on Broadway in 2003.

In April 2023, Grande penned a heartfelt post on Instagram to tell her fans what working on the film has meant to her. “I am so grateful, I don’t know what to do or say…,” she wrote, adding that playing the part of Glinda was “transforming and healing parts of me that I never knew needed it. Or maybe did.”