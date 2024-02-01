Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The most popular fashion piece of the moment isn’t a statement shoe or a bold bag — it’s a T-shirt! This elevated basic is the foundation of our daily uniform, inspired by street style and social media. All the cool girls are rocking a plain white tee with jeans and a sweater right now, and somehow, this simple look feels effortlessly elegant! But finding the right fit for your favorite tee is a tall task. Enter: Ariana Grande.

While in the studio two months ago, the “yes, and?” singer wore a light gray T-shirt from Kim Kardashian‘s Skims line. And even though we could only peep a view from the back, we can tell that this tee fits like a glove! Skims is known for viral shapewear and loungewear that sculpts your figure and hugs your curves. And based on the glowing reviews, this T-shirt is no exception! Read on to shop this soft and stretchy top with the celebrity stamp of approval.

If we close our eyes and imagine our dream tee, the Skims Cotton Jersey T-Shirt is it. Made from 90% cotton with 10% Spandex for extra stretch, this form-fitting top is comfy and breathable. Finished with sporty stitching, this crewneck cut is classic and versatile. And in signature Skims fashion, this tee comes in sizes XXS to 4X and six solid shades, including black, white and gray.

This tee is longer than a crop top but shorter than a layering piece. So, it’s the ideal length to team with high-waisted or low-rise bottoms. We suggest styling this trendy T-shirt with straight-leg or wide-leg jeans and sneakers for an easy everyday outfit. Add a sweater over your shoulders or a bomber jacket to complete the look. This is exactly what we’d wear to watch the Super Bowl or record an album like Ari (“What? Like it’s hard?”).

If this particular piece isn’t quite your style, then shop these other T-shirts below!

