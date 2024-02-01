Your account
Shop Ariana Grande’s Skims T-Shirt She Wore in the Recording Studio

By
Ariana Grande Reflects on Her Most Challenging and Happiest Year of Her Life
Ariana GrandeVALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The most popular fashion piece of the moment isn’t a statement shoe or a bold bag — it’s a T-shirt! This elevated basic is the foundation of our daily uniform, inspired by street style and social media. All the cool girls are rocking a plain white tee with jeans and a sweater right now, and somehow, this simple look feels effortlessly elegant! But finding the right fit for your favorite tee is a tall task. Enter: Ariana Grande.

While in the studio two months ago, the “yes, and?” singer wore a light gray T-shirt from Kim Kardashian‘s Skims line. And even though we could only peep a view from the back, we can tell that this tee fits like a glove! Skims is known for viral shapewear and loungewear that sculpts your figure and hugs your curves. And based on the glowing reviews, this T-shirt is no exception! Read on to shop this soft and stretchy top with the celebrity stamp of approval.

grey T-shirt
Skims
See It!

Get the Cotton Jersey T-Shirt for just $48 at Skims!

If we close our eyes and imagine our dream tee, the Skims Cotton Jersey T-Shirt is it. Made from 90% cotton with 10% Spandex for extra stretch, this form-fitting top is comfy and breathable. Finished with sporty stitching, this crewneck cut is classic and versatile. And in signature Skims fashion, this tee comes in sizes XXS to 4X and six solid shades, including black, white and gray.

This tee is longer than a crop top but shorter than a layering piece. So, it’s the ideal length to team with high-waisted or low-rise bottoms. We suggest styling this trendy T-shirt with straight-leg or wide-leg jeans and sneakers for an easy everyday outfit. Add a sweater over your shoulders or a bomber jacket to complete the look. This is exactly what we’d wear to watch the Super Bowl or record an album like Ari (“What? Like it’s hard?”).

black tee
Skims
See It!

Get the Cotton Jersey T-Shirt for just $48 at Skims!

If this particular piece isn’t quite your style, then shop these other T-shirts below!

More T-Shirts We Love:

Trendy Queen Womens T Shirts Casual Basic Going Out Tops Summer Slim Fit Short Sleeve Spring Crop Tops Crew Neck Tight Y2k Clothing Teen Girls 2024 White
Trendy Queen
You save: 52%

Trendy Queen Slim-Fit Tee

$13$27
See It!
Amazon Essentials Women's Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing T-shirt (Available in Plus Size), Black, X-Large
Amazon Essentials

Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit T-Shirt

$10
See It!
Hanes Women's Nano T-Shirt, Medium, Light Steel
Hanes
You save: 14%

Hane's Perfect-T

$6$7
See It!
PALINDA Women's Crew Neck Ribbed Fitted Shirt Basic Short Sleeves Summer T Shirt Tops(White M)
PALINDA

Palinda Ribbed Fitted T-Shirt

$22
See It!
Abardsion 2024 Women Casual Activewear T Shirts Basic Crewneck Raglan Short Sleeve Slim Tight Fit Going Out Tops (Black, S)
Abardsion

Abardsion Slim-Fit T-Shirt

$15
See It!
Women's Crewneck Slim Fitted Short Sleeve T-Shirt Stretchy Bodycon Basic Tee Tops (M, White)
Urban CoCo
You save: 50%

Urban CoCo Slim-Fit T-Shirt

$20$40
See It!
Beluring Women's Summer Shirts Short Sleeve Tops Solid Color Tees (M,Black)
Beluring
You save: 36%

Beluring Crewneck T-Shirt

$18$28
See It!

Playful teen woman outdoors in hooded sweatshirt

