Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
As if we didn’t love Skims already, founder Kim Kardashian had to go and release the cutest and comfiest Valentine’s Day collection. From lace bras and bodysuits, to pink panties and pajamas, every piece is perfect! Our credit card is officially maxed out.
These loungewear looks also make great gifts for Valentine’s Day! Whether you’re shopping for your lover, your lifelong bestie or your little one, there’s something for everyone in this Skims shop.
Below are some of our favorite finds from this limited-edition drop. These Skims styles sure to sell out, so make sure you snag your swag before it’s too late!
Limited-Edition Soft Lounge Long Robe
Made with super soft ribbed fabric, this bestselling robe delivers luxury loungewear without breaking the bank. And this limited-edition shade is pretty in pink for Valentine’s Day!
Sport Crew Sock 5-Pack
Between the vibrant colors and the sweet sayings, these Valentine’s Day sports socks rock our socks off! Such a fun present for friends or family.
Skims Jacquard Lace Slip Dress
Spice up your Valentine’s Day with this sultry lace slip dress! Both comfy and sexy, this jacquard frock is ideal for a cozy night in.
Fits Everybody Lace Panties 5-Pack
When it comes to underwear, we prefer panties that are cute and comfy. This five-pack of buttery-soft tangas checks all our boxes! Featuring limited-edition prints, a mid-rise fit, cheeky back coverage and lace trim, this set is the cherry on top of this Skims collection.
Stretch Satin Lace Balconette Bra
Designed with supportive underwire, tonal lace trim and scalloped edging, this balconette bra is a vision for Valentine’s Day! And the smooth stretch satin fabric is luxuriously soft.
Cotton Rib Boxers in Limited-Edition Bubblegum Pink
These cult-favorite high-waisted boxer shorts are now available in this limited-edition pink colorway! We love the boyfriend-inspired style for lounging or sleeping.
Limited-Edition Cotton Rib Tank Top 3-Pack
Another fan-favorite piece from Skims is the cotton ribbed tank that fits like a glove. Stock up with this set of limited-edition colors for Valentine’s Day!
Limited-Edition Long-Sleeve Henley Top
We’re seriously smitten with the cherry print of this long-sleeve lounge top. You can rock this soft and stylish henley around the house or out and about!
Fits Everybody Lace Long Slip Dress
Dress up for date night in this double-lined slip dress with lace details! You’re sure to turn heads in this hot pink number.
Limited-Edition Soft Lounge Sleep Set
Lavender haze! Add a pop of purple to your sleepwear with this matching pajama set made with ultra-soft, lightweight fabric.
Valentine’s Logo Slippers
Stay cozy in these faux-fur pink slippers from Skims! It’s giving Barbiecore.
Limited-Edition Skims Sleep T-Shirt Dress
Wear your heart on your sleeve in this limited-edition T-shirt dress! The oversized fit and heart-print pattern make this top the ultimate Valentine’s Day loungewear.
Limited-Edition Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit
Arguably Skims’ most viral style, this sculpting bodysuit is now available in limited-edition pink and red. Cinch your waist and sculpt your shape with this flattering one-piece!
Limited-Edition Cotton Fleece Classic Joggers
Take these comfy joggers from relaxing on the couch to running errands around town! This limited-edition pink is perfection.
Fits Everybody Lace Triangle Bralette
If you prefer wireless bras for extra comfort, then you’ll adore this soft triangle bralette with lace details.