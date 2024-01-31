Your account
Still Shopping for Valentine’s Day? Kim Kardashian’s New Skims Collection Is Cute and Comfy

By
Skims Valentine's Day shop
Courtesy of Skims/Instagram

As if we didn’t love Skims already, founder Kim Kardashian had to go and release the cutest and comfiest Valentine’s Day collection. From lace bras and bodysuits, to pink panties and pajamas, every piece is perfect! Our credit card is officially maxed out.

These loungewear looks also make great gifts for Valentine’s Day! Whether you’re shopping for your lover, your lifelong bestie or your little one, there’s something for everyone in this Skims shop.

Below are some of our favorite finds from this limited-edition drop. These Skims styles sure to sell out, so make sure you snag your swag before it’s too late!

Limited-Edition Soft Lounge Long Robe

SOFT LOUNGE LONG ROBE | CHERRY BLOSSOM ON A MODEL FRONT VIEW

Made with super soft ribbed fabric, this bestselling robe delivers luxury loungewear without breaking the bank. And this limited-edition shade is pretty in pink for Valentine’s Day!

$100.00
See It!

Sport Crew Sock 5-Pack

SPORT CREW SOCK PACK | V-DAY MULTI LAYS FLAT ON A WHITE BACKGROUND

 

Between the vibrant colors and the sweet sayings, these Valentine’s Day sports socks rock our socks off! Such a fun present for friends or family.

$48.00
See It!

Skims Jacquard Lace Slip Dress

SKIMS JACQUARD LACE SLIP DRESS | HOT PINK ON A MODEL FRONT VIEW

Spice up your Valentine’s Day with this sultry lace slip dress! Both comfy and sexy, this jacquard frock is ideal for a cozy night in.

$88.00
See It!

Fits Everybody Lace Panties 5-Pack

FITS EVERYBODY LACE CHEEKY TANGA 5-PACK | CHERRY PRINT MULTI LAYS FLAT ON A WHITE BACKGROUND

When it comes to underwear, we prefer panties that are cute and comfy. This five-pack of buttery-soft tangas checks all our boxes! Featuring limited-edition prints, a mid-rise fit, cheeky back coverage and lace trim, this set is the cherry on top of this Skims collection.

$64.00
See It!

Stretch Satin Lace Balconette Bra

STRETCH SATIN LACE UNLINED BALCONETTE BRA | NEON ORCHID MULTI ON A MODEL FRONT VIEW

Designed with supportive underwire, tonal lace trim and scalloped edging, this balconette bra is a vision for Valentine’s Day! And the smooth stretch satin fabric is luxuriously soft.

$64.00
See It!

Cotton Rib Boxers in Limited-Edition Bubblegum Pink

COTTON RIB BOXER | BUBBLE GUM ON A MODEL FRONT VIEW

These cult-favorite high-waisted boxer shorts are now available in this limited-edition pink colorway! We love the boyfriend-inspired style for lounging or sleeping.

$36.00
See It!

Limited-Edition Cotton Rib Tank Top 3-Pack

COTTON RIB TANK 3-PACK | HEART AND ARROW MULTI LAYS FLAT ON A WHITE BACKGROUND

Another fan-favorite piece from Skims is the cotton ribbed tank that fits like a glove. Stock up with this set of limited-edition colors for Valentine’s Day!

$94.00
See It!

Limited-Edition Long-Sleeve Henley Top

SOFT LOUNGE LONG SLEEVE HENLEY | CHERRY BLOSSOM CHERRY PRINT ON A MODEL FRONT VIEW

We’re seriously smitten with the cherry print of this long-sleeve lounge top. You can rock this soft and stylish henley around the house or out and about!

$56.00
See It!

Fits Everybody Lace Long Slip Dress

FITS EVERYBODY LACE LONG SLIP DRESS | TAFFY MULTI ON A MODEL FRONT VIEW

Dress up for date night in this double-lined slip dress with lace details! You’re sure to turn heads in this hot pink number.

$84.00
See It!

Limited-Edition Soft Lounge Sleep Set

SOFT LOUNGE SLEEP SET | SUGAR PLUM LAYS FLAT ON A WHITE BACKGROUND

 

Lavender haze! Add a pop of purple to your sleepwear with this matching pajama set made with ultra-soft, lightweight fabric.

$126.00
See It!

Valentine’s Logo Slippers

VALENTINE'S LOGO SLIPPER | BABY PINK/PINK ON A MODEL SIDE VIEW

Stay cozy in these faux-fur pink slippers from Skims! It’s giving Barbiecore.

$48.00
See It!

Limited-Edition Skims Sleep T-Shirt Dress

SKIMS SLEEP T-SHIRT MINI DRESS | RUBY AND MARBLE HEART ON A MODEL FRONT VIEW

Wear your heart on your sleeve in this limited-edition T-shirt dress! The oversized fit and heart-print pattern make this top the ultimate Valentine’s Day loungewear.

$58.00
See It!

Limited-Edition Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit

SEAMLESS SCULPT THONG BODYSUIT | PINK ON A MODEL FRONT VIEW

Arguably Skims’ most viral style, this sculpting bodysuit is now available in limited-edition pink and red. Cinch your waist and sculpt your shape with this flattering one-piece!

$70.00
See It!

Limited-Edition Cotton Fleece Classic Joggers

COTTON FLEECE CLASSIC JOGGER | CHERRY BLOSSOM ON A MODEL FRONT VIEW

Take these comfy joggers from relaxing on the couch to running errands around town! This limited-edition pink is perfection.

$68.00
See It!

Fits Everybody Lace Triangle Bralette

FITS EVERYBODY LACE TRIANGLE BRALETTE | TAFFY MULTI ON A MODEL FRONT VIEW

If you prefer wireless bras for extra comfort, then you’ll adore this soft triangle bralette with lace details.

$38.00
See It!

