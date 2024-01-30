Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As shopping experts, we rounded up our top picks from Amazon in fashion, beauty and home. All of these items are bestsellers, and most of them are on sale! Score these popular pieces without breaking the bank!

Fashion

1. The number one bestseller in sports bras on Amazon, this longline wire-free sports bra from The Gym People is so flattering and comfortable. Available in 29 different colors, this tank is great for a workout or a night out on the weekend — originally $27, now just $23!

2. These Sunzel Flared Leggings are the number one bestseller in Women’s Athletic Pants on Amazon! Featuring a crossover waist and a slim-fit, these flared leggings provide tummy control and buttery-soft comfort — originally $50, now just $29!

3. If you’ve been waiting for the Skims Fits Everybody long-sleeve top to come back in stock, just shop this Pumiey Long-Sleeve Slim-Fit Top instead! Double lined for extra warmth and coverage, this basic tee is high-quality at a low price — originally $33, now just $25!

4. Want to rock sheer tights in the winter without freezing? These warm Fleece-Lined Sheer Tights are the bestseller in Women’s Tights on Amazon — just $19!

5. The number one bestseller in Women’s Cardigans on Amazon, this Anrabess Long Cardigan is like a long, lightweight coat — originally $67, now just $47!

6. Hidden gem! With dozens of gemstones to choose from, this classic Kendra Scott jewelry is the number one bestseller in Women’s Pendant Necklaces — originally $55, now just $36!

7. All the cool girls are sporting crew socks with their shoes, from sneakers to loafers. These Hanes Moisture-Wicking Crew Socks will keep your feet warm and dry during a sweat sesh — originally $12, now just $11!

Beauty

8. These Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch pimple patches have saved our skin during multiple breakouts — just $11!

9. As the number one bestseller in Hair Treatment Oils, this viral Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil leaves your hair stronger, longer and healthier — originally $10, now just $9!

10. Paige DeSorbo says she uses the Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, which is the bestseller in Mascara on Amazon — just $5!

11. If your skin has been feeling especially dry this winter, add a burst of hydration with the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream. This velvety thick lotion is the top bestseller in Face Moisturizer — originally $19, now just $18!

12. Celebs from Olivia Culpo to Kaia Gerber swear by the Paula’s Choice Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant — just $35!

13. Want to smell like you’re on a tropical vacation? The cult-favorite Sol de Janeiro Hair & Body Fragrance Mist is intoxicating (we love scents 62 and 68!) — just $24!

14. Kelly Ripa said that the L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover-Up is the “best” on the market for concealing gray hair — just $9!

Home

15. By now, you’ve probably heard of the Stanley Stainless Steel Tumbler — even SNL did a spoof of the internet’s obsession over the weekend. Stay hydrated with this trendy water bottle — just $35!

16. Wake up to smoother skin and fewer fine lines with the Bedure Satin Pillowcase, the besteller in Bed Pillow Pillowcases on Amazon — originally $12, now just $7!

17. 50 shades of grey! This cozy Olanley Luxury Grey Bathmat is the number one bestseller in Bath Rugs — originally $14, now just $10!

18. Upgrade your bathroom with the Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, the number one bestseller in Shower Caddies. This shower set features two shower caddies, two soap holders and one toothbrush holder. Now 60% off! — originally $60, now just $24!

19. It’s allergy and cold season! Keep your home clean and fresh with the Levoit Air Purifier, the bestseller in HEPA Filter Air Purifiers — originally $100, now just $85!

20. These Utopia Velvet Hangers (Pack of 50) will make your closet look so much more streamlined and sophisticated. This is the bestseller in Pants Hangers — originally $29, now just $24!

21. Wake up and smell the coffee with the Keurig Single-serve Coffee Maker, the bestseller in Single-Serve Brewers on Amazon — originally $100, now just $60!

