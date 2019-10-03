



Ariana Grande’s signature, sleek high-ponytail is obviously iconic, but there’s something extra exciting about when the star ditches it for an unexpected new look. As we near the end of the Sweetener World Tour, the singer has been abandoning the famous ponytail to wear her hair down — and fans have strong feelings on the matter.

Grande hit the stage in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday, September 28, rocking a super long, straight hairstyle, which her stylist parted in the center. Her ‘do was accessorized with two on-trend, bedazzled hair barrettes, which she wore at her hairline to keep her strands out of her face while performing. Fans lost their minds when they saw the look, taking to Twitter immediately to express their adoration for the “Thank You, Next” singer’s new style.

A passionate fan thoroughly documented the emotional experience, “As she came on the stage and I saw her hair was down….. EVERYTHING!! The feeling I had …. EVERYTHING!!! and she played successful and Only 1 again. Best night of my life. I love you with all my heart.” One Twitter-user loved the look so much, the tress enthusiast directly addressed her with a desperate plea, “Keep ur hair down for the rest of the tour, I beg.” And another user who was unsatisfied with the quality of the images on the Internet, wrote, “Pls post more pics of yesterday literally this quality is INSANE we need more pics like this with her hair down.”

Dedicated Grande fans probably recall when the star changed things up while on tour in Chicago back in June. The look was met with a similar over-the-top response. At the time, her hairstylist, Josh Liu, took to Instagram Stories to say “Y’all need to relax.” Clearly, fans cannot do so, since the superstar’s only publicly worn her hair down a handful of times, including the 2018 MTV VMA’s.

Few social media goers expressed dissatisfaction about Grande’s performance sans ponytail — probably because they know it’s not actually gone forever. It’s still the star’s go-to, after all.

