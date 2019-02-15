Whether Ariana Grande is performing in front of tens of thousands of people or posing for an Instagram selfie, the pop star is almost always wearing her signature look: a long straight high ponytail and a sharp winged-liner. And now, thanks to her makeup artist Rokael Lizama, we’re one step closer to learning how she achieves it.

In her latest music video “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” the singer looks incredible with mile-long lashes, a radiant complexion and, of course, her iconic flicked eyeliner. Although Lizama didn’t reveal all his secrets to getting the look, he did share how he created the sharp line.

On February 13, the makeup artist posted to Instagram revealing the key product behind the look and it’s one you may not have never heard of: Carter Beauty Supreme Gel Liner. “So in love with the way the tip is super fine and its jet black and smudge-proof,” he wrote in the caption. The pot liner comes with a brush to easily create an intense fluid line that is of A-level status.

The best part? It doesn’t cost and arm and a leg to pull off these high-quality results. The under-the-radar celebrity makeup artist secret costs just over $5. That’s right. At just $5.59, you can have Grande-level eyeliner.

With the exception of her curly-haired Tweet on February 10, the “Thank You, Next” singer always rocks the same look. And while we would’ve expected her makeup artist’s go-to liner to cost a bit more (or at least come from a well-known brand) it’s always great to learn that some of the stars’ secrets are affordable. When you have access to the best of the best, the only thing that matters is finding what works. And clearly this $6 eyeliner works. If it’s good enough for Ariana Grande, it’s good enough for Us.

