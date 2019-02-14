Emily Ratajkowski, Shay Mitchell and Ariana Grande know that when it’s time to bring their makeup A-game, the name to call is Patrick Ta. Creating some of the hottest looks on Hollywood’s most beautiful is pretty much his specialty. But now you don’t have to be an A-lister to achieve his stunning creations.

Ahead of his 28th birthday on Tuesday, February 12, Ta announced he is launching his very own makeup line on Instagram Stories. “I have something super special and exciting that I wanted to share with you guys. It’s something that I’ve been working on for the last two years now. So, it’s been so hard to keep everything such a secret because I’m obsessed with it – and I can’t keep a secret,” stylist.co.uk reported he said in his video, which has since expired. “But I am launching my first beauty line and I am so excited about it because I’ve worked so hard on the formulas and they’re just so beautiful.”

According to Vogue, he also announced the big news at his star-studded birthday party later that night in New York City to a crowd that included Gigi and Bella Hadid.

There hasn’t been any official announcement of a launch date, but an Instagram page under @patricktabeauty has been created. It remains blank with only a link to the website, patrickta.com, in the bio. This takes you to the brand’s home page which shows a video replaying several behind-the-scene shots with one clear line of text in the center: “major glow is on its way.”

Also on the site: a scrolling list reading, “For her, for body, for face, for lip, for one, for all.” This hints at a line full of brightening highlighters and lipsticks.

Only time will tell how he translates his radiant complexions, sultry eyes and bright sharp lips into consumer products. But we sure cannot wait to see.

