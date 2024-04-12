Ariana Madix Curates Spring-Ready DSW Collection: ‘Great Shoes!’

Ariana Madix cooked up something for spring with DSW.

Madix, 38, curated a selection of shoes with the popular footwear, unveiling the line on Friday, April 12.

The TV personality teased the partnership on Thursday, April 11, writing “I couldn’t wait another day to share the news,” she wrote via Instagram. “TOMORROW, my exclusive collection with @dsw goes live at 7am,” she captioned a number of pics of her posing in the footwear. “Great shoes for all the great things YOU do!”

The capsule, which will be available until the end of June features over 30 styles including sneakers, heels, sandals and more from brands like Steve Madden, Dolce Vita and Converse. Every three weeks, new drops will be added to the collection.

DSW also shared a glimpse inside Madix’s collection via Instagram. In the clip, she held up a pair of sparkly heels finished with a floral design as well as a knit sandal. Madix smiled for the camera and tried on a number of shoes.

First, she checked out all of the heels while wearing a polka dot frock complete with a corset top and A-line skirt. She then changed into a hot pink suit and rocked a strappy pair of colorful heels. Madix further accessorized with disco ball earrings and a gold bangle.

While modeling a pair of Adidas sneakers, Madix sported a pleated white skirt, ankle-high socks, a lavender oxford top and cable knit sweater vest.

All of the featured shoes range from $37 to $120.

“One thing about @arianamadix, she’s going to dream big & rock great shoes. Shop her new collection at the link in our bio,” the brand captioned the post.

Fans shared their excitement for the partnership in the comments section.

“Already got 3 pairs,” one follower gushed, as a second social media user added, “LOVE THIS FOR HER.” A third fan praised the collection, “you absolutely nailed it with this collab!!”